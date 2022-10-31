GPPL Acquires Digital Media House, Eye Media Networks

New Delhi, 31st October 2022: GPPL has acquired the majority stake in Eye Media Networks Pvt Ltd, a digital media agency having offices across Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Ahead of the acquisition, GPPL hopes to strengthen its business and enter new markets with new zeal.

In light of substantial expansion, GPPL will concentrate on advancing its business by focusing on consumer insights and interests. With more opportunities to explore in terms of the digital ecosystem, marketing 3.0, and advertising in the metaverse, GPPL aims to reach its target audience in further regions of the country.

“We understood during the very initial meetings with the Eye Media team that it is a perfect complement to GPPL in this transformation phase of the industry. The robustness and the vision will strengthen our path for the team and the clients,” said Anjali Chauhan, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, of GPPL “Our core focus will be on propelling better outcomes that enable our clients to grow. With Eye Media’s strength now, we possess more power in digital and creative transformation.” She added.

A full-service digital creative agency with a reputation for innovative ideas, GPPL envisages itself to be a renowned global leader in the digital marketing cosmos. Their mission is to be a trusted, favored, and respected long-term partner for top clients while fostering employee development and satisfaction at work. GPPL will use this partnership as one of its stepping stones toward achieving its objective.

Mr.Saurabh Gupta, Founder and Managing Director of GPPL added, “After several meetings with the Eye Media Founding team we realized that they complement us and do exactly what we do. Our synergies matched and over the next few meetings we decided to acquire them.” Mr.Umanng Mathur the Founder of Eye Media Networks shared, “We are happy and overwhelmed to be associated with GPPL. Together we will be able to reach a larger audience and work together to get more clients. Creatively we will be able to enhance our minds and deliver innovative content. This is a great opportunity for us and we are excited to be working together.”

Eye Media Networks Pvt Ltd, a company that started in 2015 as an advertising and digital marketing platform, serving customers from a variety of sectors, including Lotus, Sun Pharma, Indiabulls Pharma, Weikfield, Reli spray, and Adani (Belvedere club).

Established in 2015 GPPL operates under an adaptive thinking framework. As of 2022, they have completed over 160 projects for a variety of clientele. Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra are among the states where GPPL has a presence. In the upcoming year, they anticipate growth in the eastern and southern markets and likely in AMEA regions as well.