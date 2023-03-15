Graas Named to the 2023 CB Insights’ Retail Tech 100 List

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 — CB Insights today named Graas to its third-annual Retail Tech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private retail tech companies in the world.

“This year’s Retail Tech 100 was more competitive than ever. Winners include early and mid-stage companies who are modernizing across areas such as store tech, e-commerce, loyalty & rewards, supply chain & logistics, and digital engagement,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Through their efforts, this innovative cohort is empowering retailers with the technology to create more connected and personalized experiences, drive efficiencies, and improve profitability.”

“We are delighted to be named to the CB Insights’ Retail Tech 100 list. eCommerce is a complex business, with many variables and dependencies. Today, a brand’s biggest challenge lies in identifying the right levers to drive profitability. At Graas, our vision is to reduce this complexity, using AI to automate demand generation and optimize operations, delivering direct bottom line impact” said Prem Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO of Graas.

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team selected these 100 winners from a pool of over 7,000 private companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed hundreds of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

Graas is a “Growth-as-a-Service” technology solution provider using predictive AI to turbo-charge growth for eCommerce businesses. Graas’ proprietary platform integrates previously siloed eCommerce data to vastly reduce operational complexity and enable real time decision making. The AI engine helps predict trends and deliver actionable recommendations that span online storefronts, ads and inventory. Graas already serves over 250 customers today and its AI predictive engine processes over 45 million data points every month across 4M+ stock keeping units (SKUs).

