Grab deals before the Amazon.in Summer Sale ends on 8th May, 2022

Bengaluru, May 2022: With the ongoing summer season in India, Amazon.in announces the last date of Summer Sale on 8th May, 2022. During the last two days, customers can get exciting deals and additional cashback on thousands of products across smartphones, consumer electronics, TV, home & kitchen appliances, groceries, beauty & fashion essentials, and much more. Customers can look forward to big savings from brands such as OnePlus, LG, Intel, Tecno, Fujitsu, RENEE, and Sugar among others.

Top-Deals

• Amazon Summer Sale powered by OnePlus brings the deals with up to 55% off on Smartphones

• Enjoy 57% off on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

• Up to 50% off on Televisions

• Up to 70% off on laptops, headphones, smart watches & more | Top offers from brands like HP, Apple, boAt, Noise & more

• Top deals on women apparel with minimum 60% off on bestselling brands like BIBA, Vero Moda, Aurelia and more

• Get up to 60% off on daily essentials | Top brands such as Colgate, Big Muscles, Pampers, Pedigree

• Up to 70% off on bedsheets, curtains and more | Double bedsheets starting

• Flat 61% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), and Philips smart bulb combo.

Customers can save more and opt for a wide range of affordable finance options such as 10% instant bank discount on ICICI Bank, Kotak and RBL Credit/Debit Cards, Credit/Debit EMI transactions; no-cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards and Bajaj FinServ, exchange offers, exciting offers from select Credit/Debit cards and lots more. With Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, customers can save up to 5% on shopping.

Here are some products customers can choose from on Amazon.in during Summer Sale with offers* and deals from sellers. Check out all the offers here.

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories:

Amazon Summer Sale powered by OnePlus brings the Red-Hot Deals with up to 55% off on Smartphones

OnePlus 9 Series will be available at its lowest ever price in the final few days of Summer Sale with up to INR 17,000 off

Enjoy 57% off on Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Get great deals and offers on smartphones like Realme Narzo 50, Tecno Spark 8C, Tecno Spark 8T, Oppo A15s from brands such as Realme, Tecno and Oppo

Get exciting offers on new launches including Realme Narzo 50A Prime, iQOO Z6 Pro, iQOO Z6 and incremental offers on Samsung Galaxy M32, iQOO 9 SE 5G, Mi 11X Pro etc.

TVs:

Up to 50% off on Televisions

Get Redmi 32 HD TV OnePlus 43 Y1S Pro with complimentary 3-month Prime Membership; MI TV and Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV

Up to 40% off on a range of Sony TVs | Sony 43″ 4K UHD TV will be available at its lowest price of INR 44,749 (inclusive of bank discount)

Up to 35% off on Samsung TVs with additional up to 18 Months No cost EMI. Get Complimentary Teak Bezel Free with Bestselling Frame Qled TV models. Avail discount on Crystal 4K Series.

Up to 50% off on Amazon Basics TVs(inclusive of coupon offer)

Electronics and Accessories:

Up to 70% off on laptops, headphones, smart watches & more | Top offers from brands like HP, Apple, boAt, Noise & more

Laptops for students starting

Avail additional off on exchange on mainstream core i5 and Ryzen 5 laptops

Never before prices on Apple iPad

Smartwatches from boAt, Noise & Fire-Boltt Get premium watches from Samsung, OnePlus (inclusive of bank offer)

Up to 75% off on brands including boAt, Noise, Sony and more

Get Active Noise Cancellation from brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, Blaupunkt

Get TWS from boAt, Noise, Boult Audio and more

Save up to 5% with Coupons on boAt, Zebronics and more

Get Canon 1500D DSLR

Lowest ever prices on Digitek & DJI tripods, ring lights and gimbals

Get Mi, TP-Link, Qubo, Realme & Ezviz security camera | Up to 6 months no cost EMI

Acoustic Guitars and Keyboards

Amazon Fashion and Beauty:

Top deals on women apparel with minimum 60% off on bestselling brands like BIBA, Vero Moda, Aurelia and more

Minimum 60% off on men apparel from featured brands like USPA, Levi’s, Allen Solly

Minimum 60% off on kids apparel from top brands like max, UPSA, Hopscotch and more

Get branded suitcases Branded daypacks & backpacks | Top brands like American Tourister, Safari, Skybags & more

Biggest deals on branded Smartwatches | Get up to 35% off on Fossil; up to 40% off on Fastrack

Minimum 30-60% off on Titan and Casio Analog watches

Get your favourite budget friendly makeup products under INR 299 and bestseller lipsticks under INR 599 from top brands like Maybelline, Lakme, RENEE, Sugar Cosmetics, Colorbar and more

Get up to 40% off on Luxury Beauty Minis and up to 50% off on full size products from The Body Shop, Forest Essentials, Kama Ayurveda and more

Up to 25% off on Salon at Home bestsellers from L’Oreal Professional, O3+, Schwarzkopf Professional and more

Daily Essentials and Personal Care:

Get up to 60% off on daily essentials | Top brands such as Colgate, Big Muscles, Pampers, Pedigree

Save up to 60% on health and personal care products from Bombay Shaving Company, Ensure, Kapiva

Up to 30% off on household supplies from Ariel, Lizol, Tide, Harpic, Vim

Up to 60% off on pet supplies Pedigree, Whiskas, Meat up, Purina, Purepet

Up to 60% off on baby products from Pampers, Huggies, Mamy Poko, Himalaya, Johnsons for your little one.

Home and Kitchen:

Up to 40% off on water purifiers

Up to 70% off on bedsheets, curtains and more | Double bedsheets

Office chairs & study desks | Quality Verified & Top Brands |

Up to 60% on mosquito nets for king, queen & single bed |Up to 70% off on treadmill & fitness bikes | On-Site Installation available | Offers from trusted brands: Lifelong, Cockatoo, Powermax & more

Up to 25% off on helmets by Vega, Steelbird, Axor, Royal Enfield & more

Up to 50% off on spin mops, scrubs, brooms, gloves from top brands like Spotzero, Scotch-Brite, Gala | 25,000+ products

Up to 60% off on power tools, drill machines, welding machines by Bosch, Glun, Dewalt, Stanley and more

Amazon Devices:

Flat 61% off on the Echo Dot (3rd Gen), Echo Dot (4th Gen), and Philips smart bulb combo.

This Summer Sale, customers can explore and shop for a wide selection offered by small and medium businesses, Indian direct-to-consumer start-ups, neighborhood stores & women entrepreneurs across India. Shop and support Indian small & medium businesses across categories like fashion and beauty essentials, accessories, smart wearables, office products and stationaries, home, kitchen and sports products, furniture, grocery, toys and baby care products and more. Top small business brands on offers include Hykes, Upakarma, GoMechanic, Himalayan Origins, Satpurush and many more. Customers can also explore sustainable, handcrafted products from artisans and weavers of different states across from popular crafts such as Banarasi, Hand block printing, Jamdani, Bamboo crafts, wood crafts and more.

Binge watch with Amazon miniTV for Free!

This Summer Sale, there will be non-stop entertainment for FREE with Amazon miniTV present within the Amazon Shopping App – no paid subscription required! Laugh out loud with India’s top comedians like Ashish Chanchlani, Be Younik, Prajakta Kohli and more or binge watch on a nail-biting thriller web-series like Murder in Agonda, short films like Yatri Kripya Dhyaan De, 1800 Life and more. You will also see top tech gurus reviewing new smartphone and gadget launches to help you shop during the Summer Sale.

Great savings for business customers!

The Summer Sale offers great savings on business supplies and bulk purchases too. Amazon business customers can save up to 28% extra with GST invoice and up to 40% more with bulk purchase discounts. Business customers would also get access to business exclusive deals on 10K+ products from categories such as laptops, headphones, networking devices, PC components, personal and workplace safety products, power tools, furniture, stationery products from top brands like Lenovo, Canon, Godrej, Boat, Bosch, and many more to spruce up their workspace at a minimal cost.

Customers can enjoy Amazon.in shopping experience in 8 regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Additionally, customers can use their voice to shop in English and Hindi and also walk into the nearest Amazon Easy store to avail assisted shopping experience.