Grab Quality Products and Save up-to INR 10,000 on HONOR smartphones with Amazon Summer and Flipkart Summer Carnival
- HONOR 9N, HONOR 9L and HONOR 10L will be available on sale for the first time on Amazon starting 4th May 2019
- Consumers can enjoy best deals on a 6GB & 128GB and 4GB & 64GB smartphone variant of HONOR 10 & HONOR 9Lite on Flipkart starting 4th May 2019
New Delhi, 3rd April, 2019: HONOR, a global leading smartphone e-brand is offering irresistible deals on select smartphones during Amazon’s Summer Sale and Flipkart’s Summer Carnival. Buyers will be able to save up to INR 10,000 on ten HONOR smartphone variants across both sales.
The promotional sale on Amazon will feature best-selling products like HONOR 9N, HONOR 9L and HONOR 10L for the first time. The 4GB RAM & 128GB storage variant of HONOR 9N will be available at INR 11,999 along with the 6GB & 64GB at INR 9499, which boats of face unlock & fast charging.
Recently launched HONOR 10 Lite 3GB and 32GB variant will also be available at INR 10,999. The sale will also feature 6GB & 64GB face unlock & fast charging, HONOR Play at an offer price of INR 15,999 each. Additionally, buyers can avail discount offers on HONOR View 20, HONOR 8X, HONOR 8C, HONOR 7C, HONOR 10, HONOR 7A, HONOR 7S and HONOR 9i.
Elaborating on the sales, Suhail Tariq, CMO – HONOR India, said “At HONOR, we continuously strive to break price barriers while ensuring best quality products for our consumers. Our ability to provide a plethora of buying options and consistent deals across both Amazon and Flipkart has been well received by our customers. We hope to continue and gratify them through such initiatives and build a deeper relationship with the brand.”
Detailed offers are listed on the table below.
|Amazon
|HONOR View20
|HONOR 8X
|HONOR 8C
|HONOR Play
|HONOR 7C
|HONOR 9N
|HONOR 9lite
|HONOR 10lite
|Version
|6GB+128GB
|8+256GB
|4GB+64GB
|6GB+64GB
|4GB+32GB
|4GB+64GB
|6+64GB
|3GB+32GB
|4GB+64GB
|4GB+64GB
|4GB+128GB
|4GB+64GB
|3GB+32GB
|4GB+64GB
|MRP(INR)
|42999
|50999
|17999
|19999
|12999
|21999
|25999
|12999
|14999
|15999
|19999
|16999
|13999
|16999
|Discount
|5000
|5000
|5000
|5000
|3000
|8000
|10000
|5000
|6500
|6500
|8000
|7500
|3000
|4000
|Selling price(INR)
|37999
|45999
|12999
|14999
|9999
|13999
|15999
|7999
|8499
|9499
|11999
|9499
|10999
|12999
|Affordability
|9 month NC-EMI
|9 month NC-EMI
|EX or Cashback offer
|5K Amazon pay cashback
|5K Amazon pay cashback
|1K Amazon pay cashback
|Bank offer
|SBI Bank 10% instant discount* T&C apply
Offers:
HONOR VIEW20
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 42,999; Offer Price: Rs. 32,999（including Rs.5000 Amazon pay cash back)
8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 50,999; Offer Price: Rs. 40,999（including Rs.5000 Amazon pay cash back)
HONOR 8X
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 17,999; Offer Price: Rs. 12,999
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 19,999; Offer Price: Rs. 14,999
HONOR 8C
4 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 11,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,999
HONOR Play
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 21,999; Offer Price: Rs. 13,999
6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 25,999; Offer Price: Rs. 15,999
HONOR 7C
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 12,999; Offer Price: Rs. 7,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 14,999; Offer Price: Rs. 8,499
HONOR 9N
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 15,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,499
4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 19,999; Offer Price: Rs. 11,999
HONOR 9Lite
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 16,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,499
HONOR 10Lite
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 13,999; Offer Price: Rs. 10,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 16,999; Offer Price: Rs. 12,999
You can also enjoy Amazon pay cashback offer of 5k on Honor View20 and 1k on Honor play 6+64GB. SBI card holders get additional 10% instant discount on all the HONOR devices.
|Flipkart
|Model
|HONOR 10 Lite
|HONOR 10
|HONOR 9N
|HONOR 9 Lite
|HONOR 7A
|HONOR 7S
|HONOR 9i
|Version
|4+64GB
|6+128GB
|3+32GB
|4+64GB
|3+32GB
|4+64GB
|3+32GB
|2+16GB
|4+64GB
|MRP(INR)
|16999
|35999
|13,999
|15,999
|13,999
|16,999
|10,999
|8,999
|19,999
|Discount
|4000
|11000
|5,500
|6,500
|6,500
|7,500
|4,000
|3,500
|9,999
|Selling price(INR)
|12999
|24999
|8,499
|9,499
|7,999
|9,499
|7,499
|5,499
|10,999
Offers:
HONOR 10 Lite
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 16,999; Offer Price: Rs. 12,999
HONOR 10
6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 35,999; Offer Price: Rs. 24,999
HONOR 9N
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 13,999; Offer Price: Rs. 8,499
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 15,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,499
HONOR 9 Lite
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 13,999; Offer Price: Rs. 7,999
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 16,999; Offer Price: Rs. 9,499
HONOR 7A
3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 10,999; Offer Price: Rs. 7,499
HONOR 7S
2 GB RAM + 16 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 8,999; Offer Price: Rs. 5,499
HONOR 9i
4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage – MRP: Rs. 19,999; Offer Price: Rs. 10,999