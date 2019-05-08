Grab Quality Products and Save up-to INR 10,000 on HONOR smartphones with Amazon Summer and Flipkart Summer Carnival

HONOR 9N, HONOR 9L and HONOR 10L will be available on sale for the first time on Amazon starting 4 th May 2019

May 2019 Consumers can enjoy best deals on a 6GB & 128GB and 4GB & 64GB smartphone variant of HONOR 10 & HONOR 9Lite on Flipkart starting 4th May 2019

New Delhi, 3rd April, 2019: HONOR, a global leading smartphone e-brand is offering irresistible deals on select smartphones during Amazon’s Summer Sale and Flipkart’s Summer Carnival. Buyers will be able to save up to INR 10,000 on ten HONOR smartphone variants across both sales.

The promotional sale on Amazon will feature best-selling products like HONOR 9N, HONOR 9L and HONOR 10L for the first time. The 4GB RAM & 128GB storage variant of HONOR 9N will be available at INR 11,999 along with the 6GB & 64GB at INR 9499, which boats of face unlock & fast charging.

Recently launched HONOR 10 Lite 3GB and 32GB variant will also be available at INR 10,999. The sale will also feature 6GB & 64GB face unlock & fast charging, HONOR Play at an offer price of INR 15,999 each. Additionally, buyers can avail discount offers on HONOR View 20, HONOR 8X, HONOR 8C, HONOR 7C, HONOR 10, HONOR 7A, HONOR 7S and HONOR 9i.

Elaborating on the sales, Suhail Tariq, CMO – HONOR India, said “At HONOR, we continuously strive to break price barriers while ensuring best quality products for our consumers. Our ability to provide a plethora of buying options and consistent deals across both Amazon and Flipkart has been well received by our customers. We hope to continue and gratify them through such initiatives and build a deeper relationship with the brand.”

Detailed offers are listed on the table below.

Amazon HONOR View20 HONOR 8X HONOR 8C HONOR Play HONOR 7C HONOR 9N HONOR 9lite HONOR 10lite Version 6GB+128GB 8+256GB 4GB+64GB 6GB+64GB 4GB+32GB 4GB+64GB 6+64GB 3GB+32GB 4GB+64GB 4GB+64GB 4GB+128GB 4GB+64GB 3GB+32GB 4GB+64GB MRP(INR) 42999 50999 17999 19999 12999 21999 25999 12999 14999 15999 19999 16999 13999 16999 Discount 5000 5000 5000 5000 3000 8000 10000 5000 6500 6500 8000 7500 3000 4000 Selling price(INR) 37999 45999 12999 14999 9999 13999 15999 7999 8499 9499 11999 9499 10999 12999 Affordability 9 month NC-EMI 9 month NC-EMI EX or Cashback offer 5K Amazon pay cashback 5K Amazon pay cashback 1K Amazon pay cashback Bank offer SBI Bank 10% instant discount* T&C apply

Flipkart Model HONOR 10 Lite HONOR 10 HONOR 9N HONOR 9 Lite HONOR 7A HONOR 7S HONOR 9i Version 4+64GB 6+128GB 3+32GB 4+64GB 3+32GB 4+64GB 3+32GB 2+16GB 4+64GB MRP(INR) 16999 35999 13,999 15,999 13,999 16,999 10,999 8,999 19,999 Discount 4000 11000 5,500 6,500 6,500 7,500 4,000 3,500 9,999 Selling price(INR) 12999 24999 8,499 9,499 7,999 9,499 7,499 5,499 10,999

