Grab your favourite Roomba devices as Puresight Systems announces irresistible Christmas offers

Puresight Systems Pvt. Ltd., the authorized distributor of iRobot, the leading global robo-vacuum brand, has announced that the Roomba i7+ is now available in India. As an introductory offer, the flagship product from iRobot will sell at the discounted price of INR 89,900 against MRP of INR 99,900. With the ability to learn, remember and adapt to a home’s floor plan, the robot brings a new level of intelligence to the world of automated vacuum cleaners empowered with Clean Base technology where i7+ empties its bin itself giving you a hassle free cleaning experience.

Featuring iRobot’s proprietary Imprint™ Smart Mapping technology, the Roomba i7+ remembers multiple floor plans and room names so that users can customize cleaning jobs and direct the smart to clean specific rooms either via voice commands or through the iRobot HOME App. The intelligent device can navigate seamlessly with its iAdapt® 3.0 Navigation with vSLAM® technology. The iRobot Roomba i7+ also comes with the Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal feature, which automatically empties the contents of the dust bin into the Clean Base without any assistance.

In addition to this, Puresight Systems has launched exciting offers for selected Roomba devices this Christmas season. With every purchase of Roomba 966, 960, i7 and i7+, customers will get an Amazon Alexa Echo Dot absolutely free! Puresight Systems has another bundle offer for Roomba e5 and Braava 390t. Under this offer, the devices will be available at just INR 59,900 against MRP of INR 78,800. These offers are available in iRobot stores in India and on inorbit.in, Amazon and Croma.

Speaking on the Christmas special offers, Pulak Satish Kumar, Director & COO, Puresight Systems, commented, “While Christmas is a time for family get-togethers and parties, it is also the time homeowners dread because of the tedious house cleaning process. Even when the Christmas and New Year celebrations are over, they still don’t get any relief from the house cleaning tasks that include sweeping and mopping every inch of the floor. This is where robotic vacuum cleaners can come to the rescue, taking all the cleaning responsibility off their shoulders. Just like every year, we have some irresistible offers a range of Roomba products to make them accessible to a larger audience. ”