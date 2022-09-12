Grabenord-The Widest Range Of Plant-Based Sauces Enters The Vegan Space In India, To Spice Up Your Regular Meals!

September 12th, Mumbai – “Where kindness is concerned, don’t distinguish between humans and other beings.”- Timber Hawkeye

With a philosophy rooted in “animals are to be loved, not to served” and the tagline “grown by nature, delivered by us,” Grabenord is here to give your guilty conscious a rest by providing you with a variety of alternatives, serving the widest range of 100 % plant-based, dairy free and vegan gourmet products like sauces, dips, spreads, butter, and pasta. So that, you can live a sustainable, ethical yet luxurious lifestyle without compromising your tastebuds or the environment.

Contrary to popular belief, beginning a vegan lifestyle is not about giving up anything or losing anything, it is about expanding your choices! With the changing times and as more and more people are becoming increasingly aware of how one’s diets influence animal welfare, climate change, and overall health, the need for vegan alternatives has also increased.

Catering to the need of the people and the gradually growing market, Shalin Talajia, his wife Dipika, his colleague Nirav Mevada, and Viraj Bhatt- the visionaries behind the inception of the brand, started building a dream, an invention like many other inventions -born out of necessity. Advised by his wife to stop drinking animal milk as a solution to his health problems at the time, the abstinence from milk for 9 months and the visible positive results that came with it, resulted in the birth of the dream that is now known as “Grabenord”.

The spreads are more than just spreads, made from nuts, low in fat, easy to digest, and rich in minerals and vitamins. They contain mono and unsaturated fats (good fats) and have a lower LDL (bad fats) that helps in maintaining blood cholesterol levels, easing inflammation, stabilizing heart rhythms, and many more health benefits. Some of their best-selling spreads and dips that might just elevate your boring, mundane dishes are Basil Pesto, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Thousand Island, Cheese Dip, and Ranch to name a few. With Chipotle Mayonnaise awarded by PETA India in 2021 as one of the best vegans spreads 2021- you know you will be investing in only the best with Grabenord!

But, if you want to amp up your dining experience even more, then their ready-to-cook vegan pasta will do just that for you. Made out of 100% Certified Organic Sooji with 0 trans fat. The crowd’s favorite basil pesto makes for an amazing and healthier recipe for Pesto Pasta. Along with this, they also have penne, macaroni, and fusilli pasta. In addition to this, Grabenord also has a sub-brand of Kombuchas named Healthy Gut. And as the name suggests, the brand consists of a wide range of probiotic beverages/foods that can be supplemented easily in each individual’s lifestyle to live a healthier life.

When asked Shalin Talajia, Founder & CEO about his brand and the motto for success, he says “This is not my game” is just a perspective, if you are persistent enough to achieve it, you can acquire the required skill set to achieve whatever you aim to achieve. With Grabenord, we aim to introduce a healthy sustainable option for the people who want to do their bit for the environment without compromising their tastebuds.”

Currently, Grabenord and healthy gut’s selected SKUs are available in all premium modern retail brands like Foodhall, Nature’s Basket, Magsons, Planet Health, Big Basket, and leading e-commerce websites like Amazon, CRED, Flipkart, Vegan, and Vegan Dukan, alongside the brand’s website. With this, they soon plan to expand their products even further with new milk alternatives, more variations in cheese blocks, Meat alternatives, Kefir, Kvaas, Tepache, and much more.

So if you’re looking to indulge in some delicacies accompanied by some plant-based, vegan and tasty condiments then what better choice than nature’s beloved? Because something that is good for the environment is good for you!

Website: https://grabenord.com/

Instagram:https://instagram. com/grabenord?igshid= YmMyMTA2M2Y=