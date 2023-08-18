Grace the Teej festivity with the elegance of exquisite hampers Available at IZZHAAR

An Indian festival is incomplete without a beautiful seasonal gift hamper! As the Teej festival is around the corner, Izzhaar introduces a bunch of vibrant Teej gifts to celebrate the enchanting monsoon festival! Gifts to inspire you to create cherished memories that will last a lifetime! Embrace the essence of Teej festival with the joyous celebrations, and traditional fervor with vibrant gifts from Izzhaar with a twist of modernity. Take a glimpse of Teej hamper and get mesmerized with stunning craftwork!

Zardozi Rangoli: The silk embroidered fabric handcrafted with beautiful beads, pearls, and tassels, our exquisite masterpiece – the Zardozi Rangoli is an alluring fusion of artistry and elegance! Adorn your celebration spot with the epitome of beauty, and add a touch of opulence! Indulge in the timeless appeal of Zardozi’s work, intricately woven golden threads, creating a regal fabric of shimmering beauty. Fabric beads accentuate the design, adding a delightful texture to this enchanting creation. Prepare to be captivated as tiny pearl strings cascade gracefully, lending an ethereal charm to the floor Rangoli.

Festive Faves Hamper! Hariyali Teej is a festivity of vibrancy and elegance! Our exquisitely crafted gift hamper is designed to captivate and delight your loved ones. Nestled within a plain transparent tray adorned with delicate paper shreds at the base and multicolor tassels with adorable parrots, this gift is a visual treat. But that’s not all! The centerpiece of this enchanting ensemble is the stunning set of silver Moroccan jars with oozing elegance. What’s inside is equally mesmerizing – a collection of luxury gourmet delights that will transport the taste buds to distant lands of delectability.

Pichwai Platter: Grace the Teej festivity fervor with our exquisitely crafted Pichwai Platter hamper, the ultimate gift to celebrate the joyous occasion of Teej. This beautiful hamper is thoughtfully curated to bring together the essence of tradition and modernity, making it the perfect present for your loved ones. At the heart of the Pichwai Platter lies a rustic wooden round tray with a captivating enamel glaze, providing an enchanting backdrop for the artistry that awaits. package.

Toujour Delight: Toujour Delight is a gift forever! Izzhaar thoughtfully curated this dazzling gift hamper to infuse the joy of festivity into your celebrations! Mark the joyous occasion of Teej with our exquisite gift hamper, nestled in a plain transparent tray adorned with charming paper shreds, is a gift of delight. The five opulent silver jars, embellished with golden tufted knobs, steal the spotlight and add a touch of elegance to the presentation. Embrace the spirit of Teej with this heartfelt expression of affection and appreciation!

Get your gifts customized

The bespoke Teej gifts designed by Izzhaar, signify cultural and emotional value, enhancing the spirit of the festival. The tailor-made gifts express affection, respect, and gratitude to loved ones, reinforcing bonds and traditions. This article delves into the essence and significance of Teej, shedding light on beautifully customized gifts, rituals, and the spirit of love and fertility it embodies.

Available at:

Gurugram – 773 & 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana-122016

– 773 & 775, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana-122016 Mumbai – 1st floor, 19-28/29, Juhu Church Road, above Poetry by love and cheesecake, Besides Prithvi theatre, Juhu, Mumbai 400049

Website- https://izzhaar.co.in/

FB Link- https://www.facebook.com/IzzhaarbyCoreDesigns/

Instagram Link-