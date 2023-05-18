Graduating fashion show – Kaleidoscope 2023

Department of Textile Science, Clothing and Fashion Studies of J.D. Birla Institute affiliated to Jadavpur University presented Kaleidoscope 2023, their graduating fashion show on 25th April 2023 at Raas Manch, Raajkutir, Kolkata. The B.Sc (Hons) and M.Sc courses offered by the department is much sought after and have been ranked high under the private category in Kolkata. Fashion show is a component of the student’s final semester assignment. The project comprised of collections that showcased seven distinctive design collection created by the graduating students under the supervision of their tutors. Students created every aspect of the garment at the college, including the designing, pattern-making, draping, sewing, and finishing. Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of prestigious Eastern Command honoured the event as the Chief Guest.

Seven ensembles were showcase in the show.

· Lego: Inspired from the Lego blocks, this ensemble showcased trendy western.

· Timeless Glam: Amazing innovative sari drapes were presented.’

· Zero Gravity: Inspired from space and based on the pantone colours of the season – viva-magenta and jade green with shimmering metallic effect, this ensemble displayed trousers, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and dresses.

· All Flutter: Gorgeous hues, subtlety and motions of a butterfly were captured in this ensemble that made use of embroidered nets and digital prints on satin fabric.

· Poised in Polka: Fabrics printed with polka dots with silhouettes and styles were used to make western wear ranging from ruffled tops and pants, skirts and dresses.

· The Kimono Triumph: In this ensemble kimonos with an unusual Indo-western flair were created using the classic kimono silhouettes as inspiration.

· Colours of Life: This was an Indo-Western collection with a fusion of western and ethnic Indian culture using a traditional mothra fabric from Rajasthan.