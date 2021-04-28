Gramophone becomes the mantra of smart farming for millions of farmers in the Corona Pandemic

Madhya Pradesh:The global pandemic has led to alterations in the entire world the past year. Last year India witnessed a lockdown as an attempt to control the transmission. During this lockdown, the nation’s farmers faced difficulties such as non-availability of seeds prior to sowing, non-availability of pesticides and nutritional products for the crops, as well as other agricultural-related products not being available on time. There was a risk of heavy damage to crops.

However, even in these difficult times, Gramophone, known as the true partner of farmers, stood strong by all the farmers and followed the Corona Guidelines and provided solutions to these problems. The Gramophone team continued to provide all kinds of support to farmersvia digital channels like Krishi Mitra app, Missed Call service, YouTube channel, Facebook Live and WhatsApp.

With the help of a digital avenues, Gramophone extended its services to the farmers living in remote villages. During this time, Gramophone made agricultural products available to the farmers at home, taking care of all the guidelines issued by the government regarding the corona epidemic. Gramophone extended its services to more than 100,000 farmers in Madhya Pradesh and all the farmers greatly appreciated Gramophone’s work.

Gramophone had all its warehouses sanitized from time to time and also educated the farmer of Corona virus. With the awareness campaign of Gramophone, the farmers of the village also adopted all the safety instructions issued to prevent the spread of the virus.

Harshit Gupta, co-founder of Gramophone, says, “Like last year, this year the corona pandemic is once again on the rise in the country and everyone is worried about it. But just as last year Gramophone did not let the agricultural work of the farmers stop despite the lock-down, similarly this year we will stand with our brothers in every situation. All the farmers should remain connected with Gramophone app and continue to share agricultural problems and get appropriate solutions.”

The entire team of Gramophone, agronomy experts guided the farmers throughout the crop cycle. The result reflected in the excellent yield from the crops. Despite many troubles, most farmers who did farming with gramophone received better yield.

One of these farmers is Mohan Burma, a farmer from Sali village in Barwani district, who, despite adverse conditions, got a reasonable cotton yield. He said that due to the rains last year, the cotton crop of most farmers faced problems, however, despite the shortcomings his crop produced sufficient yield. Mohan ji attributes his success to Gramophone and Cotton Samriddhi Kit.