Grand Arista hosts Zumba Classes for relieving stress of the elderly

Grand Arista, Sector 168, Noida organized Zumba classes for the senior citizens of the society. The classes received enormous participation and good response from the senior members. It gave them an invigorating time, from the mundane routine and limited outdoor activity.

The Zumba expert guided the seniors and made them do some easy and effective exercises to release stress, and lead a healthy lifestyle. Yoga asanas were also taught for spiritual enlightenment. The elderly were excited and grateful to be receiving the self-care tips and guidance on daily exercises. They believed physical activity like Zumba can instantly boost the mood in these difficult times and works great for the physical and mental well-being in their age. The senior citizens applauded the efforts of Sunworld Group and their team for taking care of them amid these difficult times.

Dr Rahul Chudhary, Promoter, Sunworld Group on the idea of organizing this Zumba session said, “ We must take care of our elderly in these unprecedented times, it is so much more difficult for them than we can ever imagine. Our group, therefore, decided on organizing this session as a healthy distraction for them. The Zumba classes under expert training were provided free of cost by the Sunworld group. We will continue to host such activities for all kinds of age groups, taking care of all the other precautions that can be taken to prevent our society from the virus infection