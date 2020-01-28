Grand Launch Of TRUTH Restro & Bar at GK-2

Looking for a whole new experience in South Delhi? Rejoice in the South Delhi vibe at TRUTH Restro & Bar which has recently opened its door with a grand launch in one of the most posh localities in Delhi, the Greater Kailash 2 market. Kanika Chaudhary & Azaan, famous celebrity performers wooed everyone present there with their euphonic voice.

Having a huge open terrace area and flaunting its bespoke dining experience, TRUTH offers a soothing aura to chill out & have serene conversations with friends & families. The uber stylish ambiance of the outlet is a must for your Instagram feed. The extensive food menu brims with the all time favourite food and TRUTH’s very own European twist to handle your brunch scenes.

TRUTH regales partyholics with its indoor area which turns into a concert when the sun goes down. Delhi loves to party & this place has everything a partyholic can ask for. With multiple DJs playing through the weekend catering EDM, Trap, Reggae and House music to the most happening crowd, this outlet offers tantalizing cocktails to help you to sway away on the beats till you drop.

With Valentine’s Day coming up, tricky & fun games for couples and exclusive offers for the ones who want to make this day a little more special, are soon to be revealed. So wait for a while and #TRUTH shall set you free!