Grand opening of BikeWo showroom near Nikol Ring Road Circle, Ahmedabad, Gujarat

BikeWo (https://bikewo.in) India’s no.1 multi-brand EV Showrooms is expanding its foot in Gujarat opening its first showroom recently at Ahmedabad. The new BikeWo showroom named as M/s Apna Motocorp has been launched by its owners Nirmal Joshi and Bhupendra Singh Sisodia in the presence of co-founders Vidhya Sagar Reddy & Saral Talwar and other members from top management of BikeWo.

The inauguration took place at the BikeWo showroom, M/s Apna Motocorp located at 17, The Allen Town, Near Nikol Ring Road Circle, Opp.KIA Showroom Ahmedabad -382350. Mahant Shri Dilip Das Ji Maharaj, the Mahant of Shri Jagannath Mandir, Ahmedabad has performed the rituals and inaugurated the showroom as the Chief Guest during the occasion.

BikeWo’s co-founders Vidhya Sagar Reddy and Saral Talwar addressed and inspired the crowd of 300+ EV enthusiasts and guests during the opening of the showroom by outlining the direct advantages of electric vehicles and how they will revolutionise the entire automotive ecosystem in the near future.

“The grand opening included special offers with a wide range of EV vehicles to choose from. Gujarat has been showing a phenomenal increase in the demand for EV 2-wheelers and we would further create awareness and accessibility of the widest range of vehicles available in this premium showroom. I believe that in this way we will be able to contribute to the fulfillment of the vision of making Gujarat a zero carbon emission state in the future” Said Nirmal Joshi, owner of the showroom.

Gujrat is a significant state and this initiative will surely be a major move for BikeWo to open a premium showroom in Ahmedabad as part of their increasing network of dealerships would undoubtedly be a significant move. The company has been working with a single ideology: to be the best in the EV dealerships and the marketplace.

