GrandCare Health Services Earns Great Place to Work® Certification for the 3rd Consecutive Year

Pasadena, CA : GrandCare Health Services, a specialist in in-home orthopedic rehabilitation in Southern California, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for 2021 – 2022. Great Place to Work® is an independent research and consulting firm that uses 30 years of research to qualify the state of workplace culture and compare it to the best companies globally.

David Bell, CEO says, “I’m really proud of all the hard work our team has put in to improving even under the difficult conditions from COVID-19.”

Anne Danner, COO says, “The leadership team at GrandCare takes employee feedback very seriously. Knowing how the company is measured on areas such as employee satisfaction, management/leadership effectiveness and the overall working environment of our organization gives us tangible objectives for change and identifies areas of best practice. This information gives us valuable actionable data that we can implement for organizational growth and continuous improvement.”

Jeaneen Cockrell, CDO says, “Being a great place to work is the difference between a good company and a great company. I believe that as an organization, if you can get two things right… 1st Have a clear vision and goal of what you are trying to accomplish, and 2nd bring in the right people who can execute and lead a company to incredible accomplishments. We are honored to have such passionate team members and look forward to continued success.”

Over 82% of GrandCare’s employees completed the Trust Index© survey, a research-backed employee survey that covers a variety of quality measures. Of the responses, 88% say GrandCare is a great place to work, compared to 59% of employees at a typical U.S.-based organization. Some highlights of the survey results include:

· 95% “When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.”

· 94% “When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of pride.”

· 93% “I feel I make a difference here.”

· 93% “My work has special meaning: this is not just a job.”