Granules Enters into a Strategic Partnership With Greenko ZeroC To Enable Carbon Free Energy and Green Molecule Solutions

Hyderabad, 3rd January 2023: Granules India Limited, enters into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for Green Molecule Solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals to build a leadership position in sustainability and circular economy initiatives and be a pioneer in the industry.

Granules & Greenko ZeroC will develop and promote State-of-the-art Integrated Green Pharmaceutical Zones (GPZ) with the first collaboration in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. Granules will build a green field facility based on sustainability principles for large-scale manufacturing of key starting materials (KSMs), Intermediates, APIs, and fermentation-based products. The facility spread across 100 acres, will be commissioned in a phase-wise manner. The estimated cost of the project will be approximately INR 2,000 Crore over five years.

Greenko ZeroC will supply Carbon Free Energy and enable Green Hydrogen along with its various chemical derivatives. Granules envisage utilizing Carbon Free Energy and Green Hydrogen derivatives to produce value-added products such as DCDA, PAP, Paracetamol, Metformin, other APIs, and Intermediates. Granules will also manufacture energy-intensive fermentation-based products at this facility using Carbon Free Energy. This collaboration allows the utilization of Fungible Carbon Offset instruments across Granule’s global manufacturing locations.