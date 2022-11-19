Granules India, Facilitates Accessible Drinking Water to Residents Of Veeranagudem Village, As Part of Its CSR Initiative

Hyderabad, 19th November 2022: Granules India Limited (GIL), a vertically integrated fast growing Indian pharmaceutical company headquartered at Hyderabad, inaugurated an overhead tank to facilitate a dedicated supply of potable water for residents of Veeranagudem village, located in Telangana, as part of its CSR initiative. The project was inaugurated by Shri Gudem Mahipal Reddy, Member of the Telangana Legislative Assembly from the Patancheru constituency along with Ms. Uma Rao, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)- Granules India Limited.

The overhead tank with 100 KL storage capacity at Veeranagudem; is connected through pump assembly and piping to supply accessible drinking water to the residents of the village. Currently, the villagers are deprived of continuous drinking water supply to the households. Through this initiative, over 3000 residents from the village will be benefited. GIL incurred a project cost of ₹ 33 lakh to construct the overhead tank and will be managed by the village panchayat.

Shri Gudem Mahipal Reddy said, thank Granules India Limited, for constructing an overhead tank with an expenditure of Rs 33 lakhs as part of their CSR initiative. There are several other companies in this area that need to contribute their CSR fund to the development of the area, though some are promising to contribute but have been delaying. We will list out problems in the different villages and assign those to various companies. I will conduct a meeting in ten days and take this forward.

Speaking on the occasion Ms Uma Rao, CHRO, GIL., said, “Granules is committed to transforming the lives to make a better society and our CSR initiatives will focus on community development, preventive healthcare & skill development of communities around our global manufacturing units. We are committed to provide safe drinking water with this motto, we had earlier built an overhead tank in the neighboring Bonthapally village, and now the second overhead tank in this area at Veeranagudem village is ready & will address long felt need of accessible drinking water.”

GIL operates two Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient manufacturing units at Bonthapally in Sangareddy district of Telangana. The facilities offer direct and indirect employment to around 1,000 people. GIL is currently involved in a community outreach project with the surrounding villages of Bonthapally, focusing on skill development, health, water, and sanitation. In the past, GIL has setup a Public Health Clinic, and donated for the construction of roads and stadiums in and around Patancheru constituency.