Grapes bags Digital AOR mandate for Faces Canada

Grapes, an integrated marketing agency has bagged the digital media mandate for Faces Canada, a globally acclaimed premium cosmetic brand. The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

As per the collaboration, the overall mandate entails social media management & community building, digital campaign strategy & product launches. The mandate has been won following a multi-agency pitch.

With the association, the brand aims to level up its game when it comes to social media presence and expand the Target audience beyond metro cities.

Shradha Agarwal, Co-Founder and CEO, Grapes, said, “We are really looking forward to working with Faces Canada. As a premium cosmetic brand, it is part of a niche industry and this brings to the forefront our proficiency in leaving behind a strong recall value amongst the audience for the brand with the help of our ingenious campaigns”.

Devkey Advani, Creative Director, Faces Canada, said, “We’re a brand that cares and we never compromise on quality, which can be seen in all our products; they’re good-for-skin AND high-performance. Just like our clutter-breaking products, we needed unique digital messaging to amplify visibility amongst the target audience. With content becoming massy & cluttered, it’s become imperative more than ever to stand apart from the noise. Grapes coming in with their expertise to efficiently lead the digital presence made it easy for use to choose them without any second thoughts. We look forward to reaching creative milestones together in the coming time”.