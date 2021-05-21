Grapes Digital bags the PR mandate for Mankind Pharma

Grapes Digital will be responsible for all the corporate announcements, campaign amplification and industry trends

Mankind Pharma, the fourth largest pharmaceutical manufacturing company headquartered in India has appointed Grapes Digital to handle its PR mandate.

Grapes Digital’s Delhi office will be responsible for public relations strategy, planning and execution for Mankind Pharma and the seven brands under the corporate brand; Prega News, Manforce Condoms, Gas-O-Fast, Acnestar, Health OK, Safekind and Unwanted72. The agency will strengthen Mankind Pharma’s core brand value of being a trusted leader in the Pharmaceutical Industry, leveraging through an integrated communications approach combining strategic counselling and communication, media advocacy, crisis management and driving thought leadership in the pharma and healthcare space.

Commenting on the partnership, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said “We are extremely happy to associate with Grapes Digital as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging Grapes Digital’s expertise and long standing experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and connect with the target audience. We are confident this partnership will help us communicate our purpose as a brand and build the vision.”

Speaking on the win, Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO, Grapes Digital said, “We are delighted that our deep and extensive understanding of corporate communications and a strong team have helped us win the mandate for Mankind Pharma, in their communication journey. We are keen on delivering result-oriented strategies and are delighted to leverage this association.”

Grapes Digital is the fastest-growing digital-first marketing agency that is now aiming to grow in the PR industry as well and will be announcing the onboarding of more brands in the near future.