Great Lakes Chennai announces unique “Term Zero” with Global Thought Leaders for incoming students

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, a leading business school, has announced its unique and path-breaking “Term Zero”, a high-impact initiative to support the incoming students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative will help the students gain insights and perspectives from some of the world’s leading Management Gurus and CXOs apart from masterclasses and workshops which would give them a head’s start in their journey to building leadership and business skills.

A major highlight of the Term Zero is the Global Thought Leaders Series which will run from 18th-30th May 2020 and will feature online interactive sessions with reputed management education stalwarts such as Dr. Ashwath Damodaran (NYU Stern), Dr. Dipak Jain (President, CEIBS, Former Dean, Kellogg and INSEAD), Dr. Hayagreeva Rao (Stanford), Dr. John Bilson (Dean, IIT Stuart), Dr. Madhav Rajan (Dean, Chicago Booth), Dr V.G. Narayanan (Harvard), Dr. Sam Pitroda (Telecom Pioneer), Dr. Seenu Srinivasan (Stanford), Dr. Shyam Sunder (Yale), Dr. Srikant Datar (Harvard) and Dr. Sunil Chopra (Kellogg).

The CXO Talks includes sessions by Mr. Suresh Narayanan (Chairman and MD, Nestle India), Mr. R. Seshasayee, (Former Chairman, Infosys and Former MD, Ashok Leyland), Mr. Mohan Nair (Sr. VP & CIO, Cambia), Mr. Ganesan Ramachandran (MD, Accenture Strategy) and Mr. Ananth Krishnan (CTO, TCS).

While the academic year start has been deferred to Aug 2020 as per AICTE guidelines, Term Zero will support and prepare the aspiring management graduates for a transformational journey prior to the commencement of the academic year. Term Zero is an optional value-added program available at zero cost to the incoming students and serves to supplement the curricula of the management programs offered by Great Lakes, Chennai.

Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean – Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai mentioned that while the current situation has been challenging for many educational institutions, “Great Lakes Chennai has leveraged its unrivaled access to a global network of thought leaders and its experience in the online space to ensure that students fully utilize the time available by gaining valuable global perspectives and management skills.”

Dr. Bala V. Balachandran, Founder & Chairman – Great Lakes Institute of Management and J.L. Kellogg Distinguished Professor, mentioned that “In line with our motto of Global Minds – Indian Roots, Great Lakes always attracted global faculty to share their perspectives and this year students are getting to interact with many global thought leaders and top CEOs even before the start of the program. This is how innovative organizations work by converting a challenge in to an opportunity.”

Global Thought Leader Series (Sessions)

· May 18, 2020 – Dr Sam Pitroda, Padma Bhushan Awardee, Entrepreneur and Telecom Pioneer

· May 19, 2020 – Dr Srikant Datar, Arthur Lowes Dickinson Professor of Business Administration and Senior Associate Dean for University Affairs, Harvard Business School

May 20, 2020 – Dr Madhav Rajan, Dean and George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting, University of Chicago – Booth School of Business

· May 21, 2020 – Dr Hayagreeva Rao, The Atholl McBean Professor of Organizational Behavior and Human Resources, Stanford University – Graduate School of Business

· May 22, 2020 – Dr Sunil Chopra, IBM Professor of Operations Management and Information Systems and Professor of Operations, Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management

· May 22, 2020 – Dr Aswath Damodaran, Kerschner Family Chair in Finance Education and Professor of Finance, New York University – Stern School of Business

· May 25, 2020 – Dr Shyam Sunder, James L. Frank Professor of Accounting, Economics, and Finance at the School of Management, Professor of Economics and Fellow of the Whitney Humanities Center, Yale University

· May 26, 2020 – Dr V. “Seenu” Srinivasan, The Adams Distinguished Professor of Management, Emeritus, Stanford University – Graduate School of Business

· May 27, 2020 – Dr V.G. Narayanan, Thomas D. Casserly, Jr. Professor of Business Administration and Chair, MBA Elective Curriculum, Harvard Business School

· May 28, 2020 – Dr Dipak Chand Jain, European President and Professor of Marketing, China Europe International Business School (Zurich)

· May 29, 2020 – Dr John F. O. Bilson, Dean and Endowed Chair and Professor of Finance, Illinois Institute of Technology – Stuart School of Business

CXO Talks

· May 18, 2020 – Mr. R. Seshasayee, former Managing Director, Ashok Leyland, and former Chairman, Infosys

· May 22, 2020 – Mr. Ganesan Ramachandran, Managing Director, Accenture Strategy

· May 23, 2020 – Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India

· May 30, 2020 – Mr. Ananth Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consulting Services

· Mr. Mohan Nair, Senior VP and Chief Innovation Officer, Cambia Health Solutions

Other Term Zero sessions include Masterclasses in Marketing, Finance and Accounting, Operations, and Analytics, Workshops in R and Python, Case Analysis Workshops and live discussions, Resume-writing workshops, interactive sessions with alumni and digital student icebreakers. Term Zero will begin on 18th May and will continue till end of July.