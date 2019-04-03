Great Lakes Gurgaon is now AMBA accredited

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Gurgaon, one of the premier B-schools of the country, has been awarded the prestigious global accreditation by Association of MBAs (AMBA, UK) for its management programs. The AMBA accreditation is awarded to the best programs globally and stands for the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. With this global recognition, Great Lakes Gurgaon now joins the league of elite B-schools of the world including top Indian institutions like IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow, XLRI, MDI Gurgaon, SP Jain Mumbai, Great Lakes Chennai, to name a few. Recently Great Lakes, Gurgaon has also been ranked by the National HRD Network (NHRDN) among the top five emerging business schools in the country along with some of the newer IIMs.

AMBA accredits MBA, DBA and Master’s Degree programs at over 240 business schools in over 70 countries. AMBA accreditation establishes international standing for an institute and Great Lakes, Gurgaon managed to achieve this accolade in less than a decade. Great Lakes’ Chennai Campus had previously been the youngest campus in India to receive the AMBA, UK Accreditation.

AMBA follows a rigorous assessment criteria that ensures only highest caliber programs which demonstrate the best standards in teaching, curriculum, and student interaction receive the accreditation. AMBA believes that accredited programs should reflect changing trends and innovation in postgraduate education section. This accreditation further strengthens Great Lakes Gurgaon’s reputation as one of the most innovative business schools of the country.