Great Lakes Institute of Management announces centre for women leadership at its Women’s week Leadership conclave

Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management announced that the centre will help women to get back to workforce.

New Delhi, 04 March 2022: The Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, announced the launch of a Centre for Women Leadership under the guidance of Professor K Rajeshwari, Senior Associate Professor, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

The announcement was made by Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai at the inauguration of the Women’s Week Leadership Conclave – #ChoosetoChallenge (The Status Quo) in their campus on Friday. This is the first live event since the college reopened after the pandemic.

“We are proud to announce that we will be starting the Centre for Women Leadership at Great Lakes Institute of Management. The centre will provide a pathway for women to get back to workforce. It will be a certification programme in association with the Corporate Learning and Development,” said Dr. Suresh Ramanathan.

He highlighted that the centre will not only impart functional skills, but also take measures to improve their self-confidence and psychological boosting. Mentorship will also be provided by the institute’s alumni and Corporate Leadership.

“We are also trying to incorporate sensitivity training and gender role debiasing in the curriculum,” he explained, stating that it aligns with the principles of the institute that is being inclusive, diversity of thought and opportunity for all,” he said.

Ms. Ranjini Manian, Founder Chair, Championwoman, the keynote speaker shared her journey from being a successful entrepreneur, cultural ambassador, philanthropist and author. Elaborating on the importance of being an Indian she said, “It is important that we are rooted in India and flying around the world and this is exactly what Great Lakes Institute of Management does.”

Ms. Ranjini spoke on the theme, “Choose to Challenge”, urging women to challenge their own understanding, challenging the mindset of others and challenging community biases. She also elaborated on the yardstick used to measure success today.

“We must start measuring success based on mental health, physical health, free time, liking what you do along with job title and salary.” Speaking about choosing to ‘challenge others’, she said, “Expand boundaries and drop Fear Of People’s Opinions (FOPO).”

At the event a book authored by Ms Ranjini Manian titled, ‘Champion Woman Truths’ was released by Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

The event was followed by a panel discussion on #Choose to Challenge with key speakers: Ms. Bhavani Balasubramanian, Chief Strategist, Diversity Evaluations Avtar Group, Dr. Lalitha Balakrishnan, Principal, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, Ms. Sruti Harihara Subramanian, National Award-Winning Filmmaker, Co-Founder, Goli Soda Sustainable Solutions and Dr. Rohini Rau, Medical Professional, International

Athlete – Sailing and moderated by Professor K Rajeshwari, Senior Associate Professor, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai.

The panelists were conferred with the Great Lakes Wonder Woman awards by the institute for their contribution to their respective fields.