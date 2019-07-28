Great Lakes Institute of Management appoints US based Management Guru, Dr Suresh Ramanathan as its new Dean

Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-schools in the country has appointed renowned US based management academician Dr. Suresh Ramanathan as its new Dean. Dr. Ramanathan succeeds Founder and Dean Dr Bala V Balachandran, a distinguished global management thought leader and Padma Shri awardee, who will continue to guide the institution as its Chairman and Dean Emeritus. The appointment of Dr. Suresh Ramanathan further strengthens Great Lakes commitment to become a globally reputed business school while consistently innovating to meet the business requirements of the future.

Dr. Suresh Ramanathan is an eminent scholar and professor of marketing with a distinguished academic experience comprising of 9 years at the world’s top ranked Booth School of Business at University of Chicago and 8 years at Mays School of Business at Texas A&M University as an Endowed Chair Professor. His educational background includes a B. Tech from IIT Delhi, an MBA from IIM Calcutta and a PH.D from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Dr. Ramanathan is a leading academic expert on consumer emotions and motivation. His work is highly cited in the academic literature and he has also received extensive coverage in popular press, including New York Times, CBS News, Times of India, Los Angeles Times, and Science Daily.

Congratulating Dr. Ramanathan on his appointment, Dr. Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Dean Emeritus and Chairman of the Board, Great Lakes Institute of Management, expressed, “As we set on our next stage of growth and transformation from Good to Great, Dr. Suresh Ramanathan is the right person to lead us, with his impeccable academic credentials and global experience truly embodying our motto “Global Mindset, Indian Roots”. The board is confident that Dr. Ramanathan will help Great Lakes reach greater heights maintaining its focus on Academic Excellence with Business Relevance.”

Wishing Dr. Ramananthan success in his new role, Mr. Mohan Lakhamraju, CEO & Vice-Chairman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said “Great Lakes has been built with a culture of innovation and enduring values. We are confident that Dr Ramanathan will take us closer to realizing our vision of becoming a globally reputed center of excellence in business while constantly innovating to stay ahead of the needs of the future business world.”

Sharing his thoughts on taking up the new role, Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said “I am truly honored and excited to be taking on the baton from Dr. Bala, a true management guru and institution builder. Great Lakes has seen incredible growth to become one of the top business school in India in just over a decade and I am confident that with the support of the students, staff, faculty and alumni, we will realize our vision of becoming a globally reputed business school.”