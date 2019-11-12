Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai signs MoU with Mamallapuram Town Panchayat

Chennai: Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, a premier B-school in the country, as a part of its Karma Yoga initiative with Nitin Wires signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mamallapuram Town Panchayat to promote cleanliness & create awareness about waste management at the beach.

More than 100 students from Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai campus gathered at the beach premises at 6.30 AM on a Sunday morning and actively participated in the cleanliness drive. Nylon dustbins for waste segregation were placed at vantage points for people to dispose-off waste. These waste bins were provided by Nitin Wires. The students also created awareness amongst people on the harmful effects of plastic and sustainable means to waste management & segregation.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Sahil Deswal, Student of Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai, PGDM 2020 batch, said, “At Great Lakes, we as students are taught to give back to people. As a part of our Karma Yoga program, we strive to make meaning contributions towards the betterment of the society. Beaches are one of the most polluted and littered places. With the current plastic ban policy coming into effect, we thought it was important to educate people about ill effects of using plastics and create awareness about garbage segregation.”

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “It is important to instill a sense of responsibility towards environment in students from grassroots level. Such students with compassion will make the best leaders in future. Given the current climate change scenario, across the globe, it is vital for us to promote sustainable practices that will be for the greater good of the environment. Mamallapuram, a UNESCO heritage site is one of the most visited tourist attractions around Chennai and therefore it is imperative for us to protect it today for future generations.”