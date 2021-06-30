Great Lakes Institute of Management hosted Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan as part of its Term Zero – CXO Interaction series

30th June 2021, Mumbai: Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan, Former CEO, Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant and Chairman, ICT Academy, shared his thoughts on Deep Technology Management in high-growth sectors with Great Lakes Institute of Management students. The session was a part of the Great Lakes’ Term Zero – CXO Interaction series.

Mr. Narayanan commenced the session by clarifying the notion that deep technology is not just an interest of science and technology scholars but that it holds extreme relevance to management students as well. The Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant believes that business professionals are expected to deliver benefits to humanity while the scholars pursue knowledge. The member of the Business Advisory Council, Mr. Narayanan, set the context of the lecture by briefly explaining through an example the importance of understanding science and technology by policymakers to solve strategy and management-related challenges.

Space and Aviation, Renewable Energy, Nuclear Power, and Fusion Power were categorised as the high-growth sectors and elaborated on by Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan. While explaining about the managerial and business potential lying in these high-growth sectors, Mr. Narayanan, also shared with the students that the highest degree of innovation in these sectors, highest R&D spends, and highest investments globally convinced him and make other economists of these being the high-growth sectors globally.

Through the lecture, Mr. Narayanan spoke about renewable energy streams and the challenges posed by the discoveries of science and technology in the field. As he elaborated on the four sectors that are growing faster than any other industry, globally; he shared critical insights for management and business professionals to tap into those high-growth sectors and create a new world order that is free of high carbon emission and allows aversion of the climate crisis that the world is headed towards.

Speaking during the event, Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said “We are honoured to have hosted Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan as a speaker for our Term Zero – CXO Interaction series. It was fascinating and enlightening to gain a strategic and managerial perspective on the role of energy and the new technological developments that are happening in space. It was enriching to understand how deep technology is going to affect our lives in such profound ways. We are glad to have presented this opportunity to our students who are at the crossroads of their career and through this session, helping them to think about not just ‘what is’ but also ‘what will be’. We are truly grateful to Mr. Narayanan for sharing such critical insights on the topic and renewing our perspective on the management of technology and science”