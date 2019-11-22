Great Lakes Institute of Management hosts first-ever Business Analytics -BASCCON

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, a premier B-school in the country hosted the first-ever Business Analytics, Supply Chain and Consulting conference at its premises – BASCCON 2019. The theme of the conference was ‘Transformational challenges in The VUCA World’ with twelve speakers from top corporates across the country addressing the event. These speakers shared their experiences and anecdotes around the world transforming with analytics.

Program Director, MBA Business Analytics, Dr Vaidy Jayaraman, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, gave the welcome address and emphasized on the importance of Business Analytics in the near future. The chief guests for the events were Mr Santosh K Misra IAS, CEO Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency and Commissioner – eGovernance & Mr Anantha Sayana, Chief Digital Officer, Larsen & Toubro

Mr Santosh K Misra IAS CEO Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency and Commissioner e-Governance and Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management, signed an MoU to support and collaborate on research pertaining to analytics and emerging technologies namely Blockchain, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Chairman & Dean Emeritus, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “Great Lakes is the very first B-School to introduce business analytics as majors. Like German engineering, Swiss Chocolate a new term for India is going to be- Indian Techie.” He further added, “New inventions in analytics would address a massive issue of unemployment and underemployment in India.”

Sharing his thoughts, Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal, Great Lakes Institute of Management, said, “Today’s businesses are so agile that all you need is an early adopter and then everyone else adopts. It is necessary to be agile, fast, nimble and spontaneous in the way we are. To quote a famous article -‘Unbundling the Corporation’ which talks about the idea that a business can succeed if it focuses one of the three- either scale or R & D and innovate or customer services. Furthermore, the notion is that not all can be performed at the same time. However, it turns out that today’s business models are completely transforming that whole notion and The Big-Bang Disruption says all three are possible with low-cost experimentations.”

They key note address was delivered by the Chief Guest Mr Santosh K Misra IAS, CEO Tamil Nadu eGovernance Agency and Commissioner – eGovernance, where he accentuated on the significance of innovating & thinking out of the box. He was a part of the first panel discussion on ‘Architecting Analytics to be a Game Changer – Leaders View’ along with noted speakers such as Mr Rajan Sethuraman, CEO Latent View Analytics, and Mr Narayanan Ramaswamy, Partner and Head, Education KPMG.

The second panel discussion on the topic ‘Staying in tune with the changing time – Analytics’ by Mr Srinivasan Sundararajan Technology Advisor, GAS Technologies, Mr Anurag Mehrota, President & MD, Ford India, Dr K Ganesh, Global Lead, Supply Chain Management, McKinsey, and Dr Uppiliappan Gopalam, Chief Operating Officer, Kals Group.

The third panel discussion’s theme was ‘Design Thinking – Paradigm approach to unlock opportunities’ by Dr Anbu Rathinavel, Partner Chief Design Officer, Intellect Design Arena Head – School of Design Thinking, Mr Shailu Tipparaju, Chairman, Colosseum Group, Mr Amardeep Devadason, Senior Vice president Global Outsourcing Solutions, R.R. Donnelley, and Mr Anand, Vice President & Head Global Innovation Centre, Frost & Sullivan.

In conclusion with a valedictory function, Mr Anantha Sayana, Chief Digital Officer, Larsen & Toubro, talked about how an organization can become successful by concentrating on four key points- Focus on Customer, Focus on Operational effectiveness, Focus on Innovation and Focus on applying technology to improve efficiency.