Great Lakes Institute of Management to Host Economics Nobel Laureate on Their 11th Annual Virtual Finance Conference

Mumbai: As a part of their 11th Annual Finance Conference, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai will be hosting their virtual conference meet with 2020 Nobel prize winner, Professor Robert B. Wilson on 17th December 2020. The session will be commenced virtually on zoom link from 10.00am to 1.00pm on Thursday and will also be streamed live on the Great Lakes Institute of Management’s YouTube handle.

Professor Robert B. Wilson was jointly awarded the 2020 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences, together with his Stanford colleague and former student Paul R. Milgrom for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats. The attendees will also see Mr. Rajat Kathuria, Director and Chief Executive, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, New Delhi delivering the keynote address. With the changing economic status and standards in India the session will be highly informative and insightful to the attendees. The panel will also see other eminent academicians such as Professor Bala V. Balachandran (J L Kellogg Distinguished Professor (Emeritus in service) of Accounting & Information Management, Northwestern University, USA and Founder & Chairman at Great Lakes Institute of Management.

Dr. Suresh Ramanathan, Dean & Principal at Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai said, “Great Lakes has always tried to elevate the academic standards and exposure for our students with every initiative taken. The opportunity to interact with an eminent personality and a Nobel laureate like Professor Robert B. Wilson will pose as a chance for the young minds to explore their interests and learn from the best. We are confident that this will be one of the most exciting and enticing sessions in the history of our finance conferences.”

