Great Lakes Institute’s management fest – L’Attitude 13°05’ concludes with success

Great Lakes Institute of Management, a premier B School in India inaugurated its flagship annual inter B-School festival L’Attitude 13°05’. Shaped on a new theme every year, this year’s L’Attitude was based on the theme “IKIGAI”, the Japanese concept meaning – ‘A reason for being’. The two-day annual inter B-School festival featured a mélange of events and competitions that encompassed various spheres of management education, followed by a cultural night.

At the inaugural ceremony, Dr Bala V Balachandran, Founder, Chairman & Dean Emeritus, Great Lakes Institute of Management, welcomed the chief guests and participants from various B-Schools in India. In his welcome address, Dr Bala said, “This is the first time we have a galaxy of different speakers from various fields for L’Attitude. We welcome all students to our flagship event which is for the students, by the students, of the students”

Before delivering the vote of thanks, Dean, Dr Suresh Ramanathan elaborated on the theme of the event and said, “Ikigai goes hand in hand with humility in one’s passion and all the speakers here expressed their immense passion with humility and will inspire many of those present here.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by top-honchos from the industry such as Lakshminarayanan, Ex-Chairman and Ex-CEO, Cognizant Technologies, Chary Mudumby, CTO, HTC Global Services, Shekar Swamy, CEO, Hansa Marketing Services and R K Swamy BBDO, and SB Reddy, Managing Director, Accenture – Operations.

L’Attitude hosted participants from premier B-Schools, engineering and arts colleges in India, who competed in various competitions at the fest. The competitions included Data Tales (Analytics), Invader (Marketing), Rational Exuberance (Finance), SCInnovatia (Operations and Strategy), Excelsior (Consulting), and Sukriti (Social Entrepreneurship).

L’Attitude also featured Legends of Tomorrow – a one-of-a-kind workshop where aspiring MBA Students got a taste of life at a B-school, Quiz Pro Quo – the flagship Corporate Quiz event which was hosted by Dr Navin Jaykumar, Co-founder, Quiz Foundation of India, and Quizology – a quiz which was exclusively for participants from Chennai colleges, hosted by Mr John Benny, an alumnus of Great Lakes.

The fest also saw the participants interact with Rajiv Menon, the noted cinematographer, film director and producer, Dr Uppiliappan Gopalan, Global CEO & Sales Head, KALS Group of Breweries, and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, former Indian National Team Cricketer and cricket commentator.

Ace comedian Rahul Subramanian entertained the participants with a Stand-up show on 26th evening.