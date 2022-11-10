Great Learning to Upskill 700+ Employees of Wipro in Cybersecurity

Bangalore, November 10, 2022: Great Learning, a leading global edtech company for higher education and professional training, is now working with IT major Wipro to train 700+ employees in cybersecurity. This specialized upskilling course, designed in collaboration with Wipro’s L&D and Business Unit Heads, features high-quality content curated by several cybersecurity experts. The program is carefully crafted for Wipro’s business considerations, covering threat intelligence, vulnerability management, firewall configuration and management, digital forensics, and more.

Cybersecurity has been a critical component of Wipro’s efforts in helping its clients achieve their digital transformation goals. Keeping the evolving digital economy and the need for robust cyber intelligence in mind, the company continuously invests in upgrading its talent to meet its customers’ requirements competently.

Speaking about the association Tony Buffomante, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Cybersecurity & Risk Services at Wipro Limited said: “With the rising demand for Wipro’s cybersecurity services, we needed to expand our pool of qualified cybersecurists to meet our clients’ demands. To achieve this, we joined hands with Great Learning to create a custom program that gives our learners a conceptual understanding and hands-on exposure to cybersecurity. We are satisfied with how the course combines theoretical and experiential learning to deliver the results we are looking for.” Speaking about the program, Ritesh Malhotra, Enterprise Head, Great Learning, said, “We leveraged industry experience from experts to ensure a comprehensive curriculum that helps Wipro achieve its objectives. We have received great feedback from the first batch of trainees at Wipro on the course curriculum, interactive sessions, and mentorship. We continue to invest in bringing dedicated cybersecurity upskilling solutions for our enterprise partners.”

The course provides employees with an interactive and highly experiential learning journey involving commercial cybersecurity tools, unique virtual lab sessions, one-on-one mentor sessions, and multiple projects.