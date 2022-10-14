Great Place To Work® Felicitates Top 10 India’s Best NGOs to Work For™ 2022

14th October 2022, New Delhi, India: Great Place To Work® India has announced the Top 10 India’s Best NGOs to Work For™ 2022. The annual list of India’s Best NGOs to Work For™ represents that any organization regardless of its size or industry can be a Great Place To Work – meaning that the organization empowers all individuals to reach their full potential. The study shows that NGOs have and will continue to be the key contributors to India’s HDI Indicators as well as improving the standard of living for the underprivileged population, either through direct employment or by the way of their impact.

Today, with the young generation entering the workforce – the future looks bright. The latest study on India’s Best NGOs to Work For ™ 2022 finds that the younger generation wants to work with companies that reflect their personal values. Not only this, but the younger generation wants to buy products from brands that are creating a positive impact. Hence, it’s imperative for NGOs to build and sustain a great workplace culture to attract/retain quality talent and continue to create a significant impact. The Best Workplaces in this segment are a true reflection of this.

“Organizations around the world dedicate their efforts to protecting human rights and public support is important for their success as they tend to have a greater impact when backed by strong public advocacy. NGOs are one such example of groups. Diving deep in the middle of communities, NGOs can ensure that the poorest of the poor in India experience sustainable growth and access to equal opportunities.

They are steadfastly becoming the pillars of societal development in India. Not only that, but NGOs are also becoming choice for people looking for career with a sense of purpose and wanting to contribute for a societal cause, Hence, it becomes imperative to enhance employee experience of the people working in this sector. At Great Place to Work, India, we take this responsibility and are mindful of the impact it creates.

Our research today, finds that NGOs on an average plan to increase their workforce by 19% which brings forth an urgency in being able to attract quality talent with the limitations that organizations in this segment have. It’s heartening to see NGOs consistently maintaining and getting better at creating a positive work environment for their people.

In our research we also found that there are aspects which largely enable NGOs to create a transparent culture and instil pride amongst their employees: Values and Purpose.

Our study shows that NGOs that have successfully embedded meaningful values within the organization through their leaders experience significantly higher intent to stay, have higher advocacy, motivation and pride as compared to those that haven’t been able to.

We hope to see increased support for NGOs by way of volunteering and financial support as organizations are also focusing on being more socially and environmentally responsible to attract and retain their people.

Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition, the journey of Making India a Great Place

To Work For All is only getting started!” – Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place To Work® India.