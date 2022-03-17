Great Place to Work® in partnership with MediBuddy announces India’s Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021 and a special category recognition for covid support

India, 17 March 2022 : Over the past two years, a lot has changed especially for India Inc. The focus on employee wellbeing is among the few positive changes that organisations are inculcating in their people policies. A healthy workforce can foster a growth-oriented workplace environment. Great Place to Work® partnered with MediBuddy to launch the only public study in the space of workplace wellness to understand the building blocks of creating a workplace culture that fosters employee health and wellbeing, thus enabling high performance.

The second year of this exclusive study on workplace wellness witnessed several exemplary leadership examples at India Inc. The study captures the experience of over 12000 employees representing the voice of more than 2.4 lac employees. The research is based on a comprehensive and unique framework that provides a benchmark for both the organisation and the individual employee. The framework enables the organisation to build a culture that fosters a healthy and high-performing workplace and nudges individual employees to take ownership of their wellbeing.

Based on a comprehensive and rigorous assessment, Great Place to Work® has identified ‘India’s 15 Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness,’ where the organisations have well-designed practices for workplace wellness. Especially for this year, a special category recognition ‘Supporting Employees and their Families during the COVID Crisis’ was conferred on 10 organisations for going above and beyond and their relentless efforts.

Following are the companies that were honoured as Best Workplaces identified through the research.

India’s 15 Best Workplaces in Health and Wellness 2021. (Published in alphabetical order)

Aristocrat Technologies India Private Limited

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited

Cactus Communications Private Limited

Capgemini Technology Services India Limited

CDK Global India Private Limited

Cerner Healthcare Solutions India Private Limited

CitiusTech Healthcare Technology Private Limited

Ford Motor Private Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited

Guardian India Operations Private Limited

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

Indegene

PGP Glass Private Limited

Randstad India

RealPage India Private Limited

Special Category Recognition: 10 Best organisations Supporting Employees and their Families during the COVID Crisis’ (Published in alphabetical order)

3M India Limited

Aristocrat Technologies India Private Limited

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited

Cactus Communications Private Limited

CDK Global India Private Limited

Ford Motor Private Limited

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited

PGP Glass Private Limited

Seedworks International Private Limited

The lists were unveiled at a special event curated to honour the winning organisations and also share knowledge from industry leaders and subject matter experts. The opening keynote address was by Dr. Shyam Bhat, a renowned Psychiatrist, Integrative Medicine specialist, and writer. Sandeep Sharma, Managing Director & Country Manager, RealPage India Pvt. Ltd. Shefali Mohapatra, Sr. Vice President, Human Resources, Atria Convergence Technologies Limited; and Yashmi Pujara, CHRO – Cactus Communications were the other business leaders who shared their experience and expertise with the audience.

Commenting on the partnership with Great Place to Work®, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said, “We at MediBuddy have always advocated the importance of wellbeing, whether it be physical or mental. The pandemic being overwhelming and uncertain for a lot of individuals has been a trigger for multiple mental issues amongst several people. There must be more awareness and more conversation about it. We hope that through our partnership with Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, we are successful in advocating the importance of employee wellbeing practices in organizations. As employees are an asset to any organisation and their wellbeing means more productivity. ”

Preeti Malhotra, Practice Head – Wellness & Partnerships, Great Place to Work® said, “We launched our Wellness Practice with a vision of Making India a Healthy Place to Work and are committed to partner with organisations to help them create workplace cultures that prioritise and nurture employee wellbeing as part of their company ethos. It has been great to partner with MediBuddy, one of the leading digital healthcare brands to spread awareness and bring forward the importance of employee wellness as an essential part of people strategy for organisations. In the second year of the research, it was incredible to see how leaders at India Inc. stepped up to support employees and their families during the pandemic and also contribute to the society at large.”

Role Modelling by leaders, Sensitising line managers on Mental Health, Enabling an ecosystem of wellbeing and providing the flexibility to employees to choose what is relevant for them, were some of the things that the best workplaces did well. Employee Burnout, Not being able to say no to high pressure demands, discomfort to openly discuss feeling of stress and anxiety came out as key concerns shared by employees.

