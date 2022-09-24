Great Place to Work® India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022

Creating an essence of fairness, recognizing meritocracy and diversity, and collaborative work culture is what sets them apart from the rest

24th September 2022, New Delhi, India: Great Place to Work® India has announced India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 on 22nd and 23rd September 2022 as their 5th edition. The prestigious award ceremony occurred during the Great Place Inclusion Summit 2022. The global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work®, has announced India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 – Mid-size (Top 75) and India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women – Large (Top 100). 1122 organizations were assessed as a part of this research, based on which, the Top 100 have been identified as India’s Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2022.

This year, Great Place to Work® Institute’s study of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women finds that compared to the industry average, the Best Workplaces have a better representation of women in the workforce across industries, and women in Best Workplaces experience a 7% more collaborative workplace culture compared to the Rest.

To foster the best workplace culture for women, it is imperative to recognize differences and be cognizant of the various challenges faced by women in the workplace. The Great Place to Work® research shows that it is imperative for businesses to understand the nature of benefits that would truly serve women well, beyond their superficial appeal. Best Workplaces are on their way to cracking the code – 78% of women believe their organization provides special benefits as against 70% from Rest.

The Best Workplaces create an essence of fairness in organizations, with equity, impartiality, and non-discrimination, as its bedrock. They provide a growth atmosphere, with equitable training and development opportunities for women, to upskill, and improve their representation across the C-Suite. Research has shown that work-life balance takes a front seat in the Best Workplaces, with 84% of women believing they are provided with the necessary resources and are encouraged to balance their professional and personal lives.

“Our business landscape is changing rapidly as the attitude towards ‘traditional’ ways of doing business is changing. Globally women have become crucial engines for economic growth. Achieving gender diversity and parity is of importance to improve business outcomes. Women are playing a large role in shaping the future of workplaces.

Gradually but surely, women are finding their seats at the table and narrowing the gender gap in workplace experience. For women to perform at their best, a fair and equitable work environment is the need of the hour, which recognizes their merit. More and more workplaces are realizing this and taking a consistent effort to make the environment equitable and unbiased. As a result, we see the positive feedback from women regarding their workplace experience. Managers play a key role in driving this perception, with 7% more positive feedback towards their impartiality at the workplace.

Congratulations to all our winners for this coveted recognition, the journey of Making India a Great Place to Work For All™ is only getting started!”, said Yeshasvini Ramaswamy, CEO, Great Place to Work® India.

Great Place to Work® India has released a research report called She Empowers, highlighting key workplace trends for women and what sets the Best Workplaces apart from the rest. The report and the complete list of India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 can be viewed here.