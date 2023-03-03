Greatvalue Capital Receives Sebi License To Operate And Manage Inr 1500 Crore Distressed Asset Opportunities Aif

New Delhi, March 3, 2023: Great value Capital has been granted a license by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate and manage an INR 1500-crores distressed asset alternative investment fund (AIF). SKI Capital advised Great value Capital in structuring the AIF.

The distressed asset AIF will specialize in acquiring and managing distressed assets such as non-performing loans, distressed real estate, and distressed businesses.

Great value Capital’s expertise in identifying and acquiring distressed assets, as well as its ability to manage and turn around these assets, has enabled them to generate strong returns for its investors. With a fund size of INR 1500 crore, Greatvalue Capital will have the resources to pursue attractive investment opportunities in this space.

“The current market conditions in India present tremendous opportunities for investors looking to acquire distressed assets. With the SEBI AIF license in place, Great value group is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and generate alpha for their clients” said Mr. Manick Wadhwa, Director of Strategy at SKI Capital

“India’s distressed asset market presents a significant opportunity for investors who have the expertise to navigate this complex space. With the Indian economy continuing to grow, we believe that there will be attractive investment opportunities in distressed assets, particularly in sectors such as real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. We are excited to leverage our proven expertise in this space to generate strong returns for our investors through our new distressed asset AIF.” – Manoj Agarwal, CMD, Greatvalue Group.