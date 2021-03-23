Green Bay Pet Food Manufacturer, Carnivore Meat Company, Ranks 155 on Inc Magazine’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in Midwest Regionals

Inc. Magazine announced Carnivore Meat Company is ranked No. 155 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list.

Green Bay, WI : Inc. Magazine announced that Carnivore Meat Company is No. 155 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest growing independent small businesses by region. States that are a part of the Midwest list include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

“Our organization is blessed in so many ways,” commented Lanny Viegut, CEO and Owner of Carnivore Meat Company. “Our trusted vendor partners, our steadfast clients all across the US and abroad, and our employees, all go above and beyond the call of duty, every day, to make it all happen.”

Viegut says making the 2021 Inc. 5000 regionals list is a testament to the success and growth of Carnivore Meat Company’s innovative and industry-leading raw pet foods.

“This achievement has enabled us to give more to our community and to those in need, and to provide more great paying job opportunities for those who wish to work and invest in our company’s continued growth,” he says.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the 12 Midwest states. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 199 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 43,000 people and added more than $11 billion to the Midwest economy.

“This list proves the power of companies in Midwest states no matter the industry,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay.”

As a leading manufacturer in the raw pet food category, Carnivore Meat Company has experienced tremendous growth, with a 93% 2-year growth rate. The company has worked to increase awareness of their brand, with their raw dog and cat food products available online, in independent pet retailers nationwide and in 14 international markets. Lanny and Cheryl Viegut founded Carnivore Meat Company in 2012.

About Carnivore Meat Company

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats. The Green Bay, Wisconsin company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature’s Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 6,000 retailers nationwide, in 14 international markets and online to Chewy.com, Amazon, PetFlow.com and others. Long considered a raw pet food pioneer, the company’s freeze-dried products division supplies private label, co-packing and ingredients to customers globally. Carnivore Meat Company is family owned and has been recognized for its growth accomplishments and manufacturing excellence with a number of awards in recent years, including Greater Green Bay Chamber Growth Award, Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award, Greater Green Bay Chamber Manufacturing Award of Distinction and Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies.