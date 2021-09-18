Green Comes in Every Color: Crocs Introduces New Bio-Based Croslite™ Material to Lower Carbon Footprint of its Iconic Footwear

New Delhi – Crocs, Inc. (NADSAQ: CROX), a global leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men and children, proudly announces that as part of the company’s commitment to achieve net zero by 2030, it has begun introducing a new bio-based Croslite™ material into its iconic product lines.

At 3.94 kg CO2 eq. per pair of Classic Clogs, Crocs™ shoes already have a low carbon footprint today. As part of its broader sustainability efforts, the company is targeting a 50 percent reduction in its carbon footprint per pair of Crocs™ shoes by 2030* as part of its overall commitment to becoming a net zero brand.

What sets Crocs apart is that with the introduction of this new bio-based Croslite™, the brand is uniquely positioned to create lower carbon footprint footwear by modifying its existing iconic product as opposed to creating a new and separate sustainable line. The result is a shoe that looks, feels and functions exactly like the Crocs consumers know and love, but with less emissions.

In partnership with Dow®, a global materials science company, this “shoe of the future” incorporates new ECOLIBRIUM™ Technology that transforms sustainably sourced waste and byproducts into a shoe that has all the comfort you expect from Crocs, but with far less carbon. Crocs is the first footwear brand to go-to-market with this new technology.

“At Crocs, we recognize the important role companies play in creating a world where everyone is comfortable in their own shoes, By starting with our iconic product, backed by a first-to-market solution, we’re taking a bold step forward to create lower carbon footprint footwear while making it inherently simple for our partners and consumers to join us on our journey to net zero.” said Crocs, CEO, Andrew Rees.

This new bio-based material will be used in shoes that incorporate Crocs’ proprietary Croslite™ material, including within the brand’s line of Classic silhouettes. Hitting shelves around the world beginning in early 2022, the only decision consumers and partners will have to make is ‘what colors should I get?’

In July of 2021, Crocs announced its commitment to become a net zero company by 2030, noting the commitment will address the entire value chain. In addition to introducing bio-based Croslite™ and becoming a 100 percent vegan brand by the end of 2021, Crocs is exploring sustainable alternatives for its packaging and working on ways to give Crocs™ shoes a second life through consumer-led donations, recycling and re-commerce programs.

Crocs will also invest in resource use, including transitioning to renewably sourced energy in its offices and distribution centers. In addition to reduction efforts across the entire value chain, Crocs will purchase carbon credits to offset any remaining emissions, leveraging the most impactful sources available.