Green Jobs expected to witness 15-20% Y-O-Y demand for the next 10 years: NLB Services

India’s aim to achieve net zero by 2070 marks a significant milestone in the country’s sustainable development journey. This ambitious goal is also creating a remarkable shift in the corporate landscape. As the government focuses on investing in indigenous technologies and manufacturing skills for climate and resource conservation, the nation is geared up for rapid growth, impacting the hiring practices with a changed focus on hiring professionals in green jobs. Green jobs, including sustainability manager, ESG analyst, social impact manager, climate change adaptation planner, green supply chain manager, governance & compliance specialist, renewable energy expert, etc., are among the most desirable options.

Sharing his views on the rising demand for green jobs, Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services added, ‘In the last 3 years, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in demand for green jobs. As organizations are working toward becoming more ESG compliant, demand for niche roles like ESG analysts, social impact managers, and sustainability managers has grown in the last 2 years. We expect the demand for the top 5 green jobs to increase 15-20% on average every year for the next 10 years. To help corporates address this high demand, we are building talent pipelines while deploying the right candidates for the forecasted market demand.’

Sl no. Roles % Rise in demand Skills required Top sectors driving the demand 1. Sustainability manager 15-20% Environmental science and policy knowledge, economics and finance skills, analytical thinking skills, etc. Renewable energy IT & Tech FMCG BFSI Clean transport / EV Healthcare 2. Social impact manager 15-20% Stakeholder engagement, program management, relationship management, etc. 3. ESG analyst 30-35% Sustainability reporting, ESG strategy & framework knowledge, quantitative skills, asset management and financial markets understanding, etc. 4. Governance & compliance specialist 15-20% Corporate governance, regulatory compliance, risk management, etc. 5. Renewable energy expert 15-20% Understanding of renewable energy technologies, policy advocacy, market analysis, etc. 6. Climate change adaptation planner 15-20% Climate change analysis, data modeling, understanding of environmental science, etc. 7. Green supply chain manager 10-15% Supply chain management, sustainability, logistics, etc.

As per various reports and studies, India can generate 30-32 million green jobs by 2050. Areas including sustainability, environmental management, governance & compliance, etc., are gaining more demand. Moreover, with companies becoming proactive in acknowledging their ESG agenda, their need to attract relevant top talent is also increasing. They understand the value that these professionals can create and thus, are inclined towards offering competitive compensation packages along with enticing perks and benefits.

Coming to the industries, renewable energy is driving the major demand. Other industries, including technology and consumer goods, are also crucial drivers. Tech companies are also rapidly recognizing the significance of sustainability. Additionally, there has been a rise in sustainable financial products, making the finance industry another crucial driver in this domain.

In conclusion, as the rising focus of both the government and corporates on environmental sustainability continues to shape business strategies, the demand for professionals skilled in this domain will continue to grow.