GreenCell Mobility, drives highest standards for Environment, Safety, Energy, and Quality management

New Delhi, 2nd November 2022 : GreenCell Mobility, offering electric mobility as service platform, has received ISO 9001(Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environment management system), ISO 45001(Occupation Health and safety) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management system) from TUV INDIA (TUV Nord Group), a reputed international provider of quality Certification. It is one of the first company in the Electric Mobility space to have achieved these certifications within six months of commercial operations.

To receive the ISO certification, GreenCell Mobility underwent an evaluation process that included quality management system audit, system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances, all of which work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the standards. GreenCell Mobility is promoted by EverSource, the fund manager of India’s pioneering climate impact fund and set up to become a leading pan-India shared electric mobility player.

Of the milestone, Sumit Mittal, COO & Director- Finance, GreenCell Mobility says, “These certifications are the first of its kind in this sector and signify though leadership a major milestone in our efforts to develop and deliver clean energy solutions for the transportation needs of the country. This independent recognition demonstrates the group’s commitment through our policies, systems and processes focused on health and safety of all our stakeholders.”

To meet the requirements for the ISO certification, GreenCell Mobility has been able to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products that meet applicable statutory & regulatory requirements and continue to meet changing expectations of customers. While, also developing environmental and energy management programs to meet its policy, objectives and regulatory requirements and work towards continual improvement of the work environment and employee health & safety.

On this coveted achievement, Manish Bhuptani, MD, TUV INDIA (TUV NORD GROUP), says, “GreenCell Mobility’s decision to work towards ISO accreditations, while being one of the first company in EV space to do so, proves its commitment to providing high-quality and continuous service to clients, as well as an ongoing investment in technology, development, and processes. We congratulate the team on this feat.”