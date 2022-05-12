GREENEST unveils its new range of plant-based products at Asia’s largest food expo

NEW DELHI, 12 May 2022: GREENEST, which is among India’s leading plant-based startups, has unveiled its new range of products at the recently concluded 36th edition of AAHAR, Asia’s largest food and hospitality expo.

Known for launching the country’s first hyper-realistic Shami Kebabs in 2020, GREENEST went on to -launch India’s first plant-based chicken burger, The Green Meat Pounder along with Burgrill which is a leading Indian player in the QSR segment.

With a strong focus on catering to Indian taste preferences, GREENEST has added a wide range of products to its existing portfolio of Shami Kebabs and Keema. The new range is available for Food Service as well as Retail channels and strikes a balance between local Indian dishes ranging from Lucknowi Seekh Kebabs, Amritsari Keema, Purani Dilli Shami Kebabs to Hyderabadi Keema Samosa and western snacks like Hot & Spicy Strips, Tender & Juicy Nuggets, Grilled Burger Patties, and Crispy Burger Patties.

On the launch, Gaurav Sharma, CEO at GREENEST said – We wanted to showcase the new range at AAHAR as it provides an opportunity to sample these novel and innovative products to the who’s who of the Indian food industry. We have received an overwhelming response given the great taste and exciting range. There is a massive uptick in interest for plant-based alternatives from retail consumers, restaurateurs and hoteliers.

He added GREENEST has taken the lead in the burgeoning B2B market for plant-based alternatives. We have executed an array of partnerships with leading players like Burgrill, Wat a Burger, Chocolate Room, Biggies Burger, Freshmenu, et al and many other exciting partnerships are in the offing. Currently, our restaurant partnerships cover around 200 stores and this will increase to 500 by September 2022. We and our partners are committed to offering “Great Tasting Products at Great Prices” to drive consumer conversion to plant-based smart protein products.

Commenting on the new range, Sharma added – We have innovated our product portfolio in the past six months and continue to read the pulse of the Indian audiences closely. More than 50% of our range is now Soy-free and Gluten-free, the taste is highly attuned to Indian palate preferences, and we continue to work on interesting dishes with an objective to cover a wider range of consumption occasions. The idea is to make plant-based alternatives tastier, more affordable, and widely available to facilitate faster adoption by consumers.

Sharing his thoughts on the new range, Varun Deshpande, Managing Director, The Good Food Institute India says “The Indian smart protein sector is having its breakout moment, as plant-based meat leaders like Greenest Foods continue to provide conscious consumers with delicious, guilt-free options. Growing beyond early adopters into the true mass market is an entirely new challenge, however – it demands a deep portfolio of plant-based meats satisfying every craving and distribution across the length and breadth of the country. Greenest Foods’ expanded range is a great example of best practices towards that ambition, and we are delighted that the industry continues to make strides towards a more secure and sustainable food supply at every level of the socioeconomic pyramid”

The new products are already available in the Foodservice channel and will start retailing on GREENEST’s DTC website and its partner e-commerce platforms next month.