Greenlam Industries exhibits their premium product collection at Interzum Exhibition 2023

26th May 2023: Greenlam Industries Ltd., a renowned company specializing in decorative surfaces, recently showcased exquisite assortment of premium products at Interzum Exhibition 2023. The Interzum Exhibition is recognized as the foremost international trade fair for suppliers to the furniture and interior design industry. The exhibition took place in Cologne, Germany, spanning four days from the 9th to the 12th of May 2023.

At the Exhibition, Greenlam Industries Ltd. presented an array of pioneering offerings, notably introducing their new collections for 2023 in HPL, Stratus tabletops, worktops & splash back solutions, exterior panels, and anti-fingerprint surfaces. Greenlam, also hosted an attractive booth design to enhance the user experience and establish a connection, providing a sense of understanding, comfort, and easy accessibility to the visitors.

Following a four-year anticipation, the event attracted approximately 62,000 trade visitors from over 150 countries including Greenlam Industries Ltd. It exceeded all expectations, serving as a source of inspiration for all attendees throughout the duration of the four-day event. Greenlam Industries Ltd. expressed their delight in hosting a significant number of visitors at their exhibition booth. The products and collections showcased by Greenlam’s awe-inspiring ranges were warmly received by attendees.

Speaking on this special occasion, Ms. Parul Mittal, Director, Greenlam Industries Ltd. said, “We are pleased to acknowledge the resounding success achieved by Greenlam at the esteemed Interzum Exhibition 2023. With a notable presence at Interzum, our products and the booth design have left an indelible impression on all individuals who have had the opportunity to experience them. We are proud to share that our endeavors have resulted in the successful reinforcement of Greenlam’s international relationships, further strengthening our position and footprint within the global market.”