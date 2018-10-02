Greenlight Planet launches new solar lanterns with Midland Microfin Ltd

Jaipur: Greenlight Planet, a recognized global leader in solar home energy products and Midland Microfin Ltd, a technology savvy microfinance institution has launched a new product, Sun King™ Pro 200 for un-electrified and under-electrified households across Rajasthan. The launch succeeds their partnership that began in August 2017 in the state of Punjab.

Greenlight Planet’s Sun King™ Pro 200 will be available at 45 Midland Microfin Ltd. branches across Rajasthan. With a 2-year warranty, this product features long lasting (three years of daily performance) NMC batteries for phone charging capacity, and a leading level of brightness in the industry. The Sun King™ Pro 200, with 72 hours of light run-time and measured at 200 lumens, is an ideal product offering that meets the lighting and charging needs of the modern rural consumer.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sahil Khanna, Partnerships Business Leader, Asia of Greenlight Planet said, “We at Greenlight Planet have delivered life-changing solar lighting products to over 33 million under-electrified consumers over 40 countries for nearly a decade. By leveraging Midland Microfin Ltd.’s substantial expertise in financial inclusion to enable energy inclusion, our partnership has helped us strengthen our mission to power the lives of underserved populations. Currently, the lighting options available to these individuals tend to be low-cost but highly unreliable. In comparison, the Sun King™ Pro 200 will offer them superior performance and quality at an affordable price point.”

Speaking on the initiative towards enhancing the quality of life in Rajasthan with yet another product offering, Mr. Amitesh Kumar, Chief Financial Officer, Midland Microfin Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to introduce a new product to our customer base of about 75,000 in Rajasthan. We always strive to create long-lasting impact and improve the socio-economic indicators of our clients. Following our experience of financing Sun King™ Boom in Punjab and Rajasthan, we are confident that the Sun King™ Pro 200 will help meet the energy needs of our customers. Within a year of partnership, we have seen the impact of Sun King™ products in our customers’ lives with households experiencing an increase in study time for their children, increased savings and income levels and even safer quality of air.”

Greenlight Planet and Midland Microfin Ltd. have together served reliable lighting solutions to nearly 1000 households in Punjab and Rajasthan collectively through the distribution of Sun King™ Boom. The Sun King™ Boom is a 4 in 1 solar-powered lantern with a built-in radio, MP3 player, and USB port for mobile charging and entertainment.