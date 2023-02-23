GreenLine Logistics Deploys LNG Trucks At Dalmia Cement

India, 23rd February, 2023: GreenLine Logistics (Green Planet Logistics Pvt Ltd.), India’s first and only LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, has deployed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited’s first fleet of LNG trucks at its Chandrapur plant in Maharashtra.

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited (DCBL), a leading Indian cement manufacturer and a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Limited, has tied up with GreenLine Logistics for this significant initiative towards building a ‘green’ supply chain, with an initial order of 35 LNG trucks. These trucks will be deployed at DCBL’s plants in Maharashtra & Tamil Nadu, in a phased manner. Under its green logistics strategy for the decarbonization of its transportation fleet, DCBL plans to transition 300 trucks to LNG by end of FY24.

GreenLine has deployed two types of LNG trucks – trailers and bulkers, for inbound and outbound logistics of raw materials and finished product. GreenLine’s LNG trucks reduce CO2 emissions by ~28%, translating to emission reduction of ~24 ton CO2 per truck per annum, compared to conventional diesel trucks. Over the initial fleet of 35 LNG trucks, this adds up to a significant reduction of 840-ton CO2 per year. In addition, these LNG trucks significantly reduce other dangerous emissions – SOx emissions by upto 100%, NOx emissions by upto 59% and Particulate Matter by upto 91%.

Commenting on the association, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said, “We are proud to be the chosen partner of Dalmia Cement in their journey to decarbonise their heavy trucking and will be investing ~INR 250 cr to enable transition of 10% of their fleet to LNG by March 2024. Given the higher order of magnitude of a range of toxic emissions from heavy trucking, it is crucial for corporates to focus on reducing emissions from this aspect of their business operations. GreenLine is enabling corporates in this endeavour through its fleet of LNG-powered heavy duty trucks.” Commenting on this initiative, Company Spokesperson, DBL said, “We are delighted to partner with GreenLine Logistics for further reduction of our carbon footprint and GHG emissions under Scope 3 category. Dalmia Cement has been following the business philosophy of Clean & Green is Profitable and Sustainable. Our overall CO2 emissions have come down from 670 kg per tonne to 467 kg per tonne – one of the lowest globally and we are focusing on realising our goal to be carbon negative by 2040. As part of this journey, we plan to transition 10% of our current truck fleet to LNG by March 2024”

The trucks were flagged off by Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited leadership – Mr. Saurabh Palsania, Executive Director, Procurement and Logistics, Mr. Hakimuddin Ali, Executive Director and Business Head Maharashtra; Mr. Subbaraidu Ayyagari, Plant Head, Chandrapur, alongwith Mr. Anand Mimani, CEO GreenLine Logistics and other key officials.

GreenLine Logistics is on a mission to decarbonize heavy trucking in India and is paving the way for widespread adoption of LNG fueled long haul trucks by showcasing its immense advantages for corporates. GreenLine has collaborated with multiple organisations to create India’s first & only integrated green logistics ecosystem to make LNG trucking a reality in India.

Dalmia Cement is also the first triple joiner company of EP 100, EV 100 and RE 100 initiatives of the Climate Group. The company follows a three-pronged strategy to reduce emissions – 1) by replacing conventional fuels and raw materials with alternative solutions, 2) expanding its overall renewable energy portfolio in Solar & WHRS journey towards EV100, 3) deployment of green vehicles in logistics. Dalmia Cement is committed to becoming carbon negative by 2040.