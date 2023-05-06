Greenply Industries flags off the 1st dispatch of its newly launched product Greenply MDF

Mumbai, 6th May 2023: Marking a significant development in the wood panel industry, Greenply Industries, one of India’s largest interior infrastructure brands with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing a comprehensive range of plywood, block boards, decorative veneers, flush doors, and other allied products, has flagged off the 1st dispatch of its newly launched product Greenply MDF from its recently commissioned plant in Vadodara district, Gujarat.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Limited said, “Greenply is already a leading brand in the plywood sector and venturing into the MDF business is a natural progression. This is one the most ambitious project for us at Greenply that we have completed it in just 15 months. We are extremely elated to have made our first dispatch and looking forward to a positive customer feedback”

A grand ceremony has been organized to celebrate the first dispatch of the product which was also attended by the players of the Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), as a part of Greenply’s association with the LSG, wherein, the cricketers were seen reveling the momentous feat being achieved by Greenply, amidst the company’s most trusted channel partners. With the newly launched MDF product, the company’s dealer community nationally will now have an extended product portfolio to offer to the customers.

The company has employed PRODIQ-NEO technology, the first of its kind in India that is equipped with measuring equipment and artificial intelligence software to guarantee product quality, precision, durability,

Greenply is the first in the wood & panel industry to have successfully acquired the FSC® – FM (Forest Management) Certification from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) for its plantations and real-time data accessibility.