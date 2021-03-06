Greenply launches its new set of TVC campaign ‘Khud Bane Ho Toh, Greenply Banta Hain’

New Delhi: Greenply Industries Limited, India’s largest interior eco-friendly infrastructure company with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing a comprehensive range of plywood, decorative veneers, flush doors, and other allied product has launched its new set of TVC campaign ‘Khud bane Ho Toh, Greenply Banta Hain’. The TVC celebrates the resilience of human spirit and highlights the journey of every self-made individuals, from humble beginnings, sobering failures to their path of greatness. The TVCs have been created by Ogilvy India and is directed by Shoojit Sircar.

The tagline “Khud Bane Ho Toh, Greenply Banta Hain’ is the underlying thought in the campaign featuring a series of two TVCs highlighting the success path of every self-made individual. For every achievement recorded on evergreen pages of memories, there are stories of disappointment, difficulties and defeat that go unremembered. The first TVC showcases the journey of a writer from humble beginnings, failures to its path of success. The second TVC has been conceptualised as a continuation of #StopSayingWomenCant campaign highlighting the pursuit of greatness of a women carpenter whereby every no turns into yes, every cannot becomes can. The second TVC has been launched to celebrate the spirit of womanhood on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Self-made individuals are forged in fire. Their achievements bear testament to perseverance in the face of frustrating hardships. They are the objects of our admiration, the subjects of our praise. The stories are an invigorating narrative of hope against hope, against all odds and naysayers. Through the TVCs, Greenply celebrates the untiring pursuit of success of every self-made people.

Talking about this campaign, Mr Sanidhya Mittal, Joint Managing Director, Greenply Industries Ltd said “We at Greenply understands what it takes to make it on one’s own. As our brands philosophy we always appreciate the length to which individuals go to fulfill their dreams. This campaign is a salute to those self-made people and their indomitable spirit.”

“‘Khud Bane Ho Toh, Greenply Banta Hain’ is all about encouraging everyone to express themselves and keep pursuing their dream. The campaign narrative embodies the principals of what Greenply stands as a brand. It celebrates every self-made individuals’ zeal to stop at nothing in achieving greatness. Through this campaign we are looking to establish a deeper connect with our audience.” said Mr Subir Palit, Country Head, Sales and Marketing, Greenply Industries Ltd

“The campaign is a tribute to the undefeated resilience of humanity. The characters are people we can easily relate to. We feel their frustrations because we have all been in their shoes. That’s why their hope is our hope. The mood of the campaign gets succinctly translated into the familiar Tagore song we hear at the end. The message is clear: walk the solitary path even if no one comes to walk with you.” said Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India.

Since Greenply is a mirror to human endeavours, the campaign reflects the humanity of the brand, the spirit of resilience that it so identifies with. A series of monologues in the voices of characters who represent individuals whose careers have been born out of struggle and indecisions. The monologues, accompanied by a montage of their struggles, culminate into victory. These are individuals who are recalling their past hardships. The message is simple: never give up. Go forth without hesitation.