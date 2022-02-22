Greensole- Let’s connect SOULS TO SOLES

Greensole gives old shoes a second life by refurbishing them into comfortable slippers and distributing them to those in need, thereby contributing to environmental, social, and economic good.They also upcycle clothing and make mats, bags, masks, and pouches.

The efforts have received appreciation letters from former President Barack Obama and Sir Ratan Tata and has been featured in Forbes Asia.

To date the organization has provided 4,14,000 footwear to people in need across the villages of India and by 2024, we aim to provide footwear to more than 10,00,000 people in need.

The slippers provided assist children in walking long distances to schools and protect them from foot-related diseases, the masks are an essential armour against the spread of Covid 19, bags and mats are also essentials that assist children in rural India in attending school, and all of the products are upcycled and thus beneficial to the environment.

Since its inception, Greensole has collaborated with prestigious corporations.

Greensole received funding from DBS Bank, Jumio, Tresmode, Footnote World- A social initiative, Metro Brands, Cipla Foundation, JLL, Hitachi, and Fuel a Dream for the fiscal year 2021-2022. They sponsored a total of 67,203 pairs of shoes for needy children.