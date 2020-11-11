Grehlakshmi holds the largest online webinar with ITC’s Nimwash

Grehlakshmi, the No. 1 Hindi women magazine hosted the largest webinar in association with ITC’s Nimwash. The event was specially designed to engage home chefs and spread awareness about the usage and benefits of ITC’s NimWash, Vegetable & Fruit Wash. As said to be the biggest online event, it witnessed the presence of approx. 2500 housewives online and entries of more than 100 home chefs for the ITC Home Chef Contest. The winners of the contest were Shalvi Gupta, Sheetal Aggarwal and Manju Sharma.

The show also welcomed renowned Indian celebrity chef and restaurateur, Kunal Kapur sharing some quick-cooking tips and how ITC Nimwash is the first step for all his recipes. This was clubbed with an engaging session by Celebrity Dietitian and Nutritionist Shikha A. Sharma who gave her unsurpassed knowledge on healthy foods to the audience.

The platform provided an opportunity for home chefs to socialize, network, meet celebrities, play games and win great prizes. Peppered with social influencers like Dilli ki Ladkiyaan, A Classic Mom, A Classic Mom, Life and More, Retro Pop Lifestyle, The Inspire Spy, Desi Woo, the event received good online visibility and engagement.