GReminders Announces Team Scheduling for Sales, Support and Service Professionals

GReminders, an appointment scheduling and SMS client reminders application based in Los Angeles, California, announces the release of Teams. Team scheduling allows sales, support, and service professionals to share scheduling calendars, enabling clients to schedule appointments with randomized individual team members using round-robin scheduling or schedule with an entire team using all-together scheduling.

x

When prospective clients cannot schedule initial meetings at their earliest convenience, it opens the door for competitive shopping. Likewise, frustration and irritation are introduced into the vendor-client relationship when customers experience service or support delays due to inefficient scheduling.

Automated team scheduling eliminates needless sales or service delays and potential customer dissatisfaction by greatly expanding client appointment scheduling options.

GReminders’ marketing director, Mark Hill, explains, “GReminders is already one of the most robust appointment reminders systems in the marketplace, with features like expandable conditional logic and text, email and voice capabilities. With the addition of Teams, GReminders is now one of the most powerful automated scheduling platforms as well.”

x

GReminders includes the Team feature with any paid plan. Individuals can also evaluate Team scheduling during their seven-day free trial.