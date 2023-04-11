Gripp and Powerup Participates in 6th edition of India’s largest Mobile Expo-Convergence

New Delhi, April 11: The 6th Mobile India Expo, 2023, held from March 27 to March 29, 2023, at Pragati Maidan, Delhi, Saw some of the most renowned brands participate in the three day B2B gala. Honoring the event Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways was the chief guest at the event.

More than 200 brands participated at India’s largest Tech & Infra Expo, including U&I, Boult, Lenovo, Varni, and Gentari, among many others. Gripp and PowerUp, a brand with the simple notion of making accessories for smartphones, laptops, tablets, watches and other such gadgets, was the host of this mega-event. At the event, PowerUp launched the GAN 65W Charger, while Gripp launched the Tutone Watch Strap.

The expo was a platform for the digital world, with a wide range of solutions in the areas of telecom, satcom, broadcast, 5G and 6G networks, IT solutions, such as Cloud Infrastructure, Big Data and Analytics, AI, smart homes, M2M, Internet of Things, Embedded, Blockchain and NFT, FinTech and Digital Gaming and Entertainment.

The event saw the display of new and advanced enterprise and emerging technologies, such as AR & VR; Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning; Big Data and Analytics;; Chipset manufacturers; Cloud Consumer Technology; Cyber Security; Digital and Social Media; Digital Learning; E-commerce; Edge Computing; Electronic Manufacturing Services; Metaverse/ Web 3.0; Robotic Process Automation; SaaS and Smart Wearables, among others.

“Our very first experience as partners at the 6th India Mobile Expo was overwhelming. Our first-hand efforts at designing the pavilion to client handling to understanding the trade have opened up many routes for our brand. It brings to attention the extraordinary behind-the-scenes work in our brand office while we’re coming up with new products,” adds Sagar Suneja, Managing Director, Gadget League, for GRIPP & PowerUP. “The first-of-its kind mobile exhibition celebrates and showcases technology, design, and innovations being explored and experimented with by top brands across India. We also witnessed the team effort and bonding while we were on the journey to be a part of this expo,” says Mayank Suneja, CEO at Gadget League for GRIPP & PowerUP.

The exhibition received government support from the Ministry of Defence; Ministry of External Affairs; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change; Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Ministry Of Heavy Industries; Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Ministry of Jal Shakti; Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises; Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; Ministry of Science and Technology; 75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav; Smart Cities Mission; Startup India and Skill India.

Gripp | Experience the Difference

Gripp is a brand with the simple notion of making accessories for smartphones, laptops, tablets, watches, and other such gadgets to enrich today’s lifestyle and primarily safeguarding your devices. Its products are designed to meet the needs of every individual—enhanced user experience being its top priority. Gripp takes pride in thinking beyond the usual and introduces innovative products to the market. The company’s designers ensure that its products constantly evolve to meet the requirements of an ever-changing market.Everything—from its products to processes—is designed to make a person’s life simpler. It chooses its products carefully, keeping customers at the center—making people’s lives just that little bit easier with a diverse range of products that caters to various market segments. Gripp deals in stylish and user-friendly accessories. It makes high-quality products that have been over-engineered to solve unexpected needs of its buyers.