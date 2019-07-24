Grofers adds sustainability to its last mile delivery; introduces E-vans

Strengthening its commitment of working towards a sustainable future, Grofers, India’s largest discounter in the online grocery space, has announced the addition of electric vans to its last mile delivery fleet. With this development, Grofers has become the first online retailer to attempt something of this scale and nature. Starting from Jaipur with 50 vehicles, the company plans to deploy 500 E-Vans across its 13 operational markets by 2019 end, as a part of this initiative. The move is in line with the government of India’s commitment to reduce carbon footprint, which encourages fuel based vehicles to be replaced with electrically powered vehicles.

The introduction of electronic vans in Jaipur marks yet another milestone for the company, which employed e-rickshaws for delivery in Delhi region last year in order to reduce carbon footprint and bring down last mile delivery costs. The latest addition of E-Vans will help cut delivery costs by up to 50 per cent and carbon footprint by more than 40 per cent. The project which started in the Pink City recently has witnessed much success and the company plans to replace 30 % of its fuel based delivery vans with Electric Vans by the end of this year.

Speaking about the initiative Saurabh Kumar, Founder, Grofers said, ‘With environmental sustainability at the heart of doing business at Grofers, we are focused towards exploring new measures to reduce carbon footprint, in order to minimize the environmental impact. The initiative which honors government’s commitment of introducing environmental friendly mobility will not only help us bring down carbon footprint by 40 per cent but also reduce our overall delivery costs by up to 50 per cent”

Grofers is working to provide best quality products to millions of Indians at the lowest possible prices. With market leadership in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Kolkata, the company is also eyeing to strengthen its operations in Southern India in key markets including Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in addition to its latest offering of Grofers offline stores.