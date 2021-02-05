Grofers collaborates with Reckitt Benckiser to launch ‘Deliver safe programme’

New Delhi: In an endeavour to ensure enhanced hygiene and sanitization across operations, Grofers, India’s leading online grocery retailer, has joined forces with RB(Reckitt Benckiser), the market leader in health, hygiene, and home care products, to launch- ‘Deliver safe programme’. In a first for the Indian e-commerce industry, the collaboration with RB aims to strengthen consumer trust in the safety and hygiene measures implemented by Grofers.

Emphasizing the need of maintaining proper hygiene and sanitization from storing products in warehouses to delivery at customers’ doorstep, the safety programme is built on 3P pillars – Products, Partnership, and Protocols. As a part of this initiative, RB will equip the Grofers team with its iconic brands – Dettol, Lizol and Harpic which have been tested by internationally accredited external laboratories and are proven to effectively kill more than 99.9% germs.

Commenting on the partnership, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO and Co-founder, Grofers, said, “We at Grofers are committed to building a life-long relationship with our customers, and for that, we are working on every possible measure to ensure their safety. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, safety and hygiene have become key consideration drivers for our customers. While we have already implemented multiple safety measures across operations, with our partnership with Reckitt Benckiser, we are now going a step further to ensure that every part of Grofers experience is safe for our customers and our team members. Our partnership with these iconic brands in hygiene (i.e, Dettol, Lizol & Harpic) will only dial up the confidence of our customers & help them shop with a lot of confidence & a sense of security.”

Speaking about the program, Mr. Narasimhan Eswar, Senior Vice President, RB Hygiene, South Asia, said, “At RB, we exist to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner and healthier world. Our collaboration with Grofers will help ensure a safer & hygienic platform for our online shoppers in these trying times. Our world class disinfectant products are proven to help break the chain of infection”.

Furthermore, to make customers aware of this joint program undertaken to ensure enhanced safety and hygiene in their operations, Grofers will be sending out notifications, emailers and banners on the landing page of the company’s mobile app and website. Customers will also receive leaflets with their delivery, in sealed and sanitized bags, documenting the safety and hygiene processes undertaken.

Grofers is committed to the safe delivery of essentials to its customers and delivers products in sealed and sanitized bags. The company has also mandated daily thermal screening and use of the Aarogya Setu app for better safety of customers and delivery and warehouse staff. Grofers has also introduced Zero-Touch Deliveries, and the delivery and warehouse staff is required to use hand sanitizer after every delivery. Wearing masks, hairnet, gloves, and usage of sanitizers has been made mandatory, and all team members are instructed to change their face mask every two days.