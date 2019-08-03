Grofers eyes 7.5 lakh new customers with the second edition Grand Orange Bag Days sale

After successfully bringing 2.5 lakh new consumers to its platform in the first edition of the Grand Orange Bag Days sale (GOBD), Grofers, the country’s largest discounter in the online grocery space is expecting to introduce 7.5 new consumers to its offerings in its second edition of the GOBD sale. The registrations for the 10-day long sale have already begun and consumers will be entitled to a VIP pass if they register for the sale by simply paying a nominal fee of ₹50 before 9th August. Not only will consumers be able to shop over 5,000 products from any seller at 100% cashback during the sale days but would also be able to make the most of exciting offers from partner brands by registering for the sale. Grofers ‘Grand Orange Bag Days’ (GOBD) sale will be live from 10th August through 18th August 2019. The registration can be done by visiting https://grofers.com/grand-orange-bag-days or on Grofers mobile app (android and iOS).

Once consumers sign up for the sale and have their VIP pass, they can immediately avail exciting offers from various brands such as Urban Clap, Book My Show, Ferns N Petals, Beardo, Gaana, Café Coffee Day, Faasos, etc amongst others who have partnered with Grofers to offer exclusive deals during the sale. *(Detailed list of offers are enclosed with the release) Customers holding the VIP Pass will also be able to access the sale one-day early (on 9th August), giving them a head start on their shopping lists.

After joining the Grand Orange Bag Days, consumers can place their orders during the sale days (10th to 18th August) and get 100% cashback as Orange Cash (Grofers wallet) up to ₹ 5,000 within 6 to 12 hours from delivery. Shoppers can use their Orange Cash to pay for 10% of any order value from any seller registered with Grofers after Aug 19th, 2019 till July 31st, 2020. The added benefit is that Orange Cash can be combined with any other discount/cashback from wallet or banks. The sale will be live across Grofers’ operational markets such as – Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Meerut, Rohtak and Bhiwadi.

During the inaugural edition of GOBD in January this year, Grofers sold over 1.81 crore items worth INR 207.5 crore and successfully introduced 2.5 lakh new consumers to online grocery shopping just during the sale. Commenting on the announcement, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO, Grofers said, “Given the grand success of our first GOBD, we knew this property is here to stay. This GOBD we are placing a lot of emphasis on promoting small manufacturers of India and bringing their products to all parts of the country. The users will get to try their products with the added comfort of our unique 100% cashback they get by shopping during the sale. The combination of 100% cashback as Orange Cash, opens up savings on every future purchase. This will ensure that shopping during the sale means guaranteed savings for consumers on their yearlong grocery purchases as well. We will continue working towards better savings & quality products for our customers.”

Brand Offers on VIP Pass sign up:

– Flat Rs.100 Discount on BookMyShow Movies

– Free 3 months Gaana Plus subscription

– Free Waxing + Additional 10% off (valid till 28th July) and an additional 10% off (valid till 9th August) for new consumers on Urban Clap

– Fabulous phone covers and accessories on Daily Objects (Buy 1 and get 30% off, Buy 2 and get 50% off)

– Flat 20% off on Ferns N Petals

– Flat 30% off on Shaving & Grooming Needs on Beardo

– Free 3 month Hungama Music subscription

– Free Dessert Delight with any order on Faasos

Rs.150 Wallet Cashback on any Flight booked on Cleartrip

Category offers to watch out during the sale:

– Atta starting at Rs. 23 /Kg

– Dry Iron at Rs. 149/-

– Pressure Cooker (3Litre) at Rs. 299/-

– Spin Mop at Rs. 399/-

– Shampoos & Body washes at upto 50% discount

– Detergent Powders at upto 50% discount

– Juices at Buy One Get One Free

– Thousands of products at never-seen-before prices