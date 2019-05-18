Grofers raises $200mn+ in Funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund

Grofers, India’s leading online grocery retailer,

is raising $200mn+ in Series F funding. The SoftBank Vision Fund led the round with

participation from new investor, KTB, and existing investors, Tiger Global

Management and Sequoia Capital. This represents the largest primary financing

round in the online grocery sector in India.

India is one of the world’s fastest growing economies, projected to become the

third largest by 2025.1 The food and grocery market is one of the largest commerce

categories in India, and is estimated to reach $869bn in sales in 2023, a 70 percent

increase from its 2018 forecast.2

Grofers is growing rapidly in a fertile market, where increased smartphone

penetration, the launch of 4G networks, and increasing consumer wealth are

combining to accelerate e-commerce adoption.3

Over the last two years, Grofers’ technology platform and focus on core markets

has helped it grow a staggering 800% to achieve annual revenue of $400mn. These

growth, revenue and funding milestones are evidence of an unprecedented

turnaround.

The company’s innovative and focused business model has enabled it to tap fast

growing urban communities in middle India that represent a massive market

opportunity; India is projected to add 416mn urban city dwellers by 2050.4 Today,

Grofers is the market leader in India’s three largest cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai and

Kolkata.

“We are building Grofers for the millions of Indians who cannot buy groceries at

low prices due to multiple middlemen and the absence of large aggregators,” said

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Grofers. “This latest investment will help

scale the company to ensure many more customers can access the best quality

products at the best prices.”

“Grofers is the leader in making India’s grocery industry more efficient, affordable

and accessible to the mass market urban customer,” said Vikas J. Parekh, Partner

at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “The company has iterated its way to great

success with regards to its technology platform, extensive partner network and

efficient supply chain. We are thrilled to partner with them to drive further

innovation in the online grocery category for the mass market.”

Scott Shleifer, Partner at Tiger Global Management said, “We are pleased to

continue supporting Grofers, which is helping transform the retail grocery market

in India. The company’s strong team and innovative approach has put Grofers on a

solid path to gain share in this large, growing market.”

With the additional funding, Grofers willseek to expand into new markets, bringing

its services closer to hundreds of millions of Indian consumers. Grofers will also

continue to build out its supply chain, warehousing infrastructure and private label

product offerings, ensuring a steadily increasing range of products for customers.