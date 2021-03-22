The LIXIL Group, which owns leading global brands, GROHE and American Standard, has always been at the forefront of design, technology and innovation in the bathroom space. On World Water Day, the company has launched a one-of-a-kind, online virtual experience studio, and has taken a bold new step towards a more Digital future – a future in which customers, architects and designers are not restricted by the limitations of a physical world, especially one which is becoming increasingly distanced in the post-pandemic environment.

The virtual platform, which is based on The LIXIL Studio (TLS) – a state-of-the-art, 13000 sq.ft. innovation and experience center located in Bengaluru, is a unique portal that showcases the best that GROHE and American Standard have to offer; featuring the most iconic, innovative, and ground-breaking products and solutions from the company.

Users can access and navigate through the 3D environment, from the comfort of their homes or offices, or even on the go through their mobile devices, viewing the various display zones and bathroom concepts in full HD realism. They can view each zone from different angles, zoom in to see products up close, or zoom out to view the entire concept or configuration. Architects and designers can take clients on guided tours without ever having to leave their offices.

What’s more, all of this can be done at any time of the day, making the virtual studio accessible 24×7 – another physical world barrier LIXIL has broken down with the virtual platform.

Perhaps the most customer-centric feature of the platform is the ability to interact live with Inside Sales agents from LIXIL, who are happy to assist users with their queries and provide additional information on products and solutions to help design their ideal bathroom.

Speaking on the launch of the virtual studio, Mr. Bobby Joseph, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), India & Sub-Continent, observed, “As we all know, Digitization is not just a trend for the future, but also an inevitable reality of the present. Events like the recent pandemic have only accelerated the adoption and integration of Digitization into most aspects of our lives and work. There is no reason why the bathroom industry should be left behind.”

“As a leading brand in the industry, it is our vision to spark a Digital revolution in bathroom design and specification. We want to leverage the power of Digitization to make our world-class products and solutions easily accessible to all, anytime, anywhere – regardless of distance from the nearest showroom or social distancing norms.”, Mr. Joseph added. “With pioneering initiatives like the virtual studio and our proficient Inside Sales team, we will be able to remotely and efficiently cater to customer needs from anywhere across the country. This truly is an important milestone in our journey towards using Digitization to get closer to our customers.”